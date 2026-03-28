Frisco RoughRiders Projected Roster Boasts Five Rangers Top 30 Prospects

The Frisco RoughRiders, the Texas Rangers’ Double-A affiliate, opens the season on Thursday at the Corpus Christi Hooks, a Houston Astros affiliate.

Frisco will take a roster filled with talent, including five Top 30 Rangers prospects per MLB Pipeline. Many of those players were in Major League camp with Texas in spring training.

Many of these players are at least a year away from helping Texas at the Major League level. Three of them are on the MLB 40-man roster to protect from the Rule 5 draft and, not surprisingly, are among the Top 30 prospects.

Rangers Top 30 Prospects at Frisco

Texas Rangers pitcher Winston Santos. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The highest-ranked of the five Top 30 prospects is right-handed pitcher Winston Santos. He missed most of spring training after he took a comebacker off his non-throwing hand and ended up with a fracture in his left hand. Rangers manager Skip Schumaker was impressed that Santos finished the live batting practice with the injury, marveling at the youngster’s toughness.

It’s likely Santos won’t be ready to pitch to start the season. But he’s not yet on Frisco’s 7-day injured list. He dealt with injuries last year and only pitched in six games, including one at Triple-A Round Rock. In 2024 he went 11-6 with a 3.67 ERA in 22 starts, 10 of which were at Frisco.

Right-handed pitcher David Davalillo is No. 7. He was the Nolan Ryan Rangers Minor League Pitcher of the Year in 2025 after he went 6-4 with a 2.44 ERA in 23 games (22 starts), including 12 games at Frisco. He struck out 126 hitters in 107 innings. He hasn’t posted an ERA higher than 3.32 in three minor league seasons.

Another right-handed pitcher, Leandro Lopez, is ranked No. 14. Like Santos and Davalillo, he is on the 40-man roster. He pitched nine of his 23 games at Frisco last season and went a combined 3-4 with a 2.40 ERA with two affiliates. He struck out 116 hitters in 101 innings and, like Santos and Davalillo, projects as a starter.

Left-handed pitcher Josh Trentadue is ranked No. 23 and was in Major League camp with the Rangers. He had a breakthrough season in the organization last year, as he went 1-3 with a career-best 2.34 ERA in 22 games, including 16 starts. He struck out 94 hitters in 77 innings.

The only non-pitcher among the Top 30 in Frisco is outfielder Dylan Dreiling, who is No. 10. The 2024 second-round pick slashed .226/.319/.381 with 12 home runs and 62 RBI with High-A Hub City.

While not among the Top 30 prospects, right-hander Eric Loomis impressed the Rangers in spring training as a non-roster invitee. He was the Rangers’ Minor League Reliever of the Year after he finished last season with a 2.77 ERA.

Frisco 2026 Break Camp Roster

Pitchers: Austin Bergner, Wilian Bormie, Jonathan Brand, Zach Bryant, David Davalillo, Janser Lara, Ryan Lobus, Eric Loomis, Leandro Lopez, Dylan MacLean, Bryan Magdaleno, Austin Roberts, Blake Townsend, Josh Trentadue, Winston Santos, Ricardo Velez.

Catchers: Julian Brock, Tucker Mitchell, Ian Moller.

Infielders: Jack Blomgren, Frainyer Chavez, Theo Hardy, Keyber Rodriguez, John Taylor.

Outfielders: Dylan Dreiling, Keith Jones II, Marcus Lee Sang, Orlando Martinez, Jake Snider.