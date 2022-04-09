Rangers at Blue Jays Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Gray Heading To Injured List
Texas Rangers (0-1) at Toronto Blue Jays (1-0)
Saturday, April 9, 2021
2:07 PM CT
Rogers Centre | Toronto, ON, Canada
Roof Closed
Probables:
TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (0-0, -.-- ERA)
vs
TOR: RHP Kevin Gausman (0-0, -.-- ERA)
Broadcast
Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC
Toronto Blue Jays
TV: Sportsnet
Radio: SN590
Texas Rangers Starting Lineup
- LF Brad Miller
- 2B Marcus Semien
- SS Corey Seager
- 1B Nathaniel Lowe
- CF Adolis García
- RF Kole Calhoun
- 3B Andy Ibáñez
- DH Willie Calhoun
- C Jonah Heim
Toronto Blue Jays Starting Lineup
- CF George Springer
- SS Bo Bichette
- 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
- RF Teoscar Hernández
- DH Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
- 3B Matt Chapman
- C Alejandro Kirk
- LF Raimel Tapia
- 2B Cavan Biggio
Jon Gray
Adolis García
Brad Miller (left), Marcus Semien (right)
Rangers Roster Moves
- RHP Jon Gray to 10-day Injured List
- RHP Spencer Patton recalled from Triple-A Round Rock
Rangers Injury Report
10-Day Injured List
- RHP Jon Gray (blister): Gray had a blister open on his finger while pitching in the third inning of Friday's game in Toronto. Rangers can roll with four starters due to upcoming off days. Gray is expected to return for the road trip to Seattle and Oakland.
- RHP Garrett Richards (blister): Considered a minor issue by manager Chris Woodward. Richards is eligible to return on April 14, the first game of the four-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels. It would take a significant setback for him to not return then.
60-Day Injured List
- RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
- RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.