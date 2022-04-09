Skip to main content

Rangers at Blue Jays Pregame Notes: Starting Lineups, Gray Heading To Injured List

The Texas Rangers look to bounce back after their 10-8 loss to Toronto on Opening Day.

Texas Rangers (0-1) at Toronto Blue Jays (1-0)

Saturday, April 9, 2021
2:07 PM CT
Rogers Centre | Toronto, ON, Canada
Roof Closed

Probables:
TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (0-0, -.-- ERA)
vs
TOR: RHP Kevin Gausman (0-0, -.-- ERA)

Broadcast

Texas Rangers
TV: Bally Sports Southwest
Radio: KRLD, 105.3 The Fan, KFLC

Toronto Blue Jays
TV: Sportsnet
Radio: SN590

Texas Rangers Starting Lineup

  1. LF Brad Miller
  2. 2B Marcus Semien
  3. SS Corey Seager
  4. 1B Nathaniel Lowe
  5. CF Adolis García
  6. RF Kole Calhoun
  7. 3B Andy Ibáñez
  8. DH Willie Calhoun
  9. C Jonah Heim
Toronto Blue Jays Starting Lineup

  1. CF George Springer
  2. SS Bo Bichette
  3. 1B Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
  4. RF Teoscar Hernández
  5. DH Lourdes Gurriel Jr.
  6. 3B Matt Chapman
  7. C Alejandro Kirk
  8. LF Raimel Tapia
  9. 2B Cavan Biggio
Apr 8, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray (22) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre . Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Jon Gray

Apr 8, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers center fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a home run during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre . Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Adolis García

Apr 8, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Texas Rangers left fielder Brad Miller (13) celebrates hitting a home run with second baseman Marcus Semien (2) during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre . Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-USA TODAY Sports

Brad Miller (left), Marcus Semien (right)

Rangers Roster Moves

  • RHP Jon Gray to 10-day Injured List
  • RHP Spencer Patton recalled from Triple-A Round Rock

Rangers Injury Report

10-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jon Gray (blister): Gray had a blister open on his finger while pitching in the third inning of Friday's game in Toronto. Rangers can roll with four starters due to upcoming off days. Gray is expected to return for the road trip to Seattle and Oakland.
  • RHP Garrett Richards (blister): Considered a minor issue by manager Chris Woodward. Richards is eligible to return on April 14, the first game of the four-game series at home against the Los Angeles Angels. It would take a significant setback for him to not return then.

60-Day Injured List

  • RHP Jonathan Hernández (Tommy John surgery): Progressing well in rehab. Eligible to return June 6, though he might be a bit behind that timeline.
  • RHP José Leclerc (Tommy John surgery): Like Hernández, Leclerc is also progressing well in rehab and is eligible to return on June 6. Leclerc is a bit ahead in his timeline and could return upon eligibility.

