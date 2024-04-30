Southside Bound: Former Texas Rangers First Baseman Jared Walsh Signs Minor League Deal With Chicago White Sox
Jared Walsh is getting another chance in the American League.
The former Texas Rangers first baseman agreed to terms on a minor league contract with the Chicago White Sox Tuesday morning. Walsh is expected to be assigned to Triple-A Charlotte after starting off at the White Sox' spring training facility out in Arizona.
Walsh, 30, made the Rangers' Opening Day roster after Nathaniel Lowe was sidelined with an oblique strain during training tramp. Walsh struggled to put together consistent at-bats, slashing .226/.317/.321 with a home run and seven RBI.
He was designated for assignment by the Rangers on April 20, after Lowe was cleared to return to the active roster. After clearing waivers, the infielder elected to test free agency.
Best known for his time in Los Angeles, Walsh smacked 29 long balls for the Angels in 2021 but slumped in 2022 and has struck out at a rate of 32.4 percent since the start of the ’22 season. He was shut down and underwent surgery for thoracic outlet syndrome.
The White Sox are hoping to see the version of Waslh who impressed during spring training. With the Rangers, he posted a .250/.365/.458 slash line in 57 plate appearances. He also upped his walk ratio to 14 percent but still struggled to avoid the strikeout with a 33.3 ratio.
During his time in Arlington, Walsh struck out 21 times in 60 plate appearances.
The left-hander could head to the big leagues sooner than expected. Chicago has struggled to produce at left corner this year, with Andrew Vaughn regressing both defensively and at the plate. Vaughn currently has a .180/.252/.230 batting line and .430 OPS. He's yet to hit a home run in his 111 plate appearances has sending 21 to the bleachers last season.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.