A Deeper, Darker Hole: New York Mets Hand Texas Rangers Most Embarrassing Loss Of 2024
ARLINGTON — If it is truly the darkest before dawn, the Texas Rangers were wandering in complete black Monday night.
The defending World Series champions were smacked in the mouth — repeatedly — by the New York Mets, who tagged the Rangers pitchers with a season-high 22 hits. It's the most hits the Rangers have allowed since the Miami Marlins had 22 on July 26, 20217, at Globe Life Park.
It was an embarrassingly lopsided night. The Rangers had six hits, including two from Robbie Grossman, whose two-run home in the third inning was the only offense for Texas.
The Mets had nine hits, including DJ Stewart's three-run home run, in the first two innings against Jon Gray, who was pulled in the fourth inning trailing 9-2.
Monday's drubbing comes on the heels of two of the Rangers' most embarrassing losses of the season last week. The Dodgers laid a 15-2 hurt on the Rangers on Tuesday before the club rallied for two close wins at Dodger Stadium. They followed that, however, with a three-game sweep to the Mariners in Seattle over the weekend.
The loss drops the Rangers into a tie with the Houston Astros for second place in the AL West, nine games behind the Seattle Mariners.
Three thoughts from Monday's game:
1. Short Day For Jon Gray
Jon Gray allowed a career-high tying nine runs on a career-high tying 11 hits in three-plus innings. The Mets scored a run on three singles in the first and it went downhill from there. The Mets singled five more times before DJ Stewart's three-run homer made it 7-0 in the second. Gray had a 1-2-3 third, but Brandon Nimmo's two-run homer in the fourth was enough for Bruce Bochy.
2. Josh Smith Status
Infielder Josh Smith hasn't started since Thursday against the Dodgers. He's been nursing hamstring tightness. He told MLB.com that he hopes to return to the starting lineup in a few days. Smith pinch hit in the ninth inning Friday in Seattle and again in the ninth Saturday. After drawing a walk on Saturday, catcher Sam Huff pinch-ran for Smith.
3. Up Next
Right-hander Michael Lorenzen (4-3, 2.86) faces Mets right-hander Luis Severino (4-2, 3.12) in Game 2 at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.
