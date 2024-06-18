Inside The Rangers

A Deeper, Darker Hole: New York Mets Hand Texas Rangers Most Embarrassing Loss Of 2024

The New York Mets tagged the Texas Rangers with 22 hits, the most allowed since 2017 in a series-opening blowout Monday night.

Stefan Stevenson

Jun 17, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; New York Mets right fielder DJ Stewart (29) celebrates his three-run home run with teammates in the dugout during the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
ARLINGTON — If it is truly the darkest before dawn, the Texas Rangers were wandering in complete black Monday night.

The defending World Series champions were smacked in the mouth — repeatedly — by the New York Mets, who tagged the Rangers pitchers with a season-high 22 hits. It's the most hits the Rangers have allowed since the Miami Marlins had 22 on July 26, 20217, at Globe Life Park.

It was an embarrassingly lopsided night. The Rangers had six hits, including two from Robbie Grossman, whose two-run home in the third inning was the only offense for Texas.

The Mets had nine hits, including DJ Stewart's three-run home run, in the first two innings against Jon Gray, who was pulled in the fourth inning trailing 9-2.

Monday's drubbing comes on the heels of two of the Rangers' most embarrassing losses of the season last week. The Dodgers laid a 15-2 hurt on the Rangers on Tuesday before the club rallied for two close wins at Dodger Stadium. They followed that, however, with a three-game sweep to the Mariners in Seattle over the weekend.

The loss drops the Rangers into a tie with the Houston Astros for second place in the AL West, nine games behind the Seattle Mariners.

Three thoughts from Monday's game:

1. Short Day For Jon Gray

Jun 17, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray (22) delivers a pitch to the New York Mets during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports
Jon Gray allowed a career-high tying nine runs on a career-high tying 11 hits in three-plus innings. The Mets scored a run on three singles in the first and it went downhill from there. The Mets singled five more times before DJ Stewart's three-run homer made it 7-0 in the second. Gray had a 1-2-3 third, but Brandon Nimmo's two-run homer in the fourth was enough for Bruce Bochy.

2. Josh Smith Status

Jun 13, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Texas Rangers third baseman Josh Smith (8) beats the tag by Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts (50) for a stolen base in the first inning at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Infielder Josh Smith hasn't started since Thursday against the Dodgers. He's been nursing hamstring tightness. He told MLB.com that he hopes to return to the starting lineup in a few days. Smith pinch hit in the ninth inning Friday in Seattle and again in the ninth Saturday. After drawing a walk on Saturday, catcher Sam Huff pinch-ran for Smith.

3. Up Next

Jun 13, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Michael Lorenzen (23) delivers to the plate in the first inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Right-hander Michael Lorenzen (4-3, 2.86) faces Mets right-hander Luis Severino (4-2, 3.12) in Game 2 at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday.


