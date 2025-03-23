Ageless Texas Rangers Reliever Returns to Former Team on Minor League Deal
The Texas Rangers did not see 41-year-old reliever Jesse Chavez fitting into their plans this season. So, earlier this week, he was released.
It took him just a couple of days to find a new home. It’s one he’s quite familiar with.
Per The Athletic (paid subscription required), Chavez signed a minor-league deal with the Atlanta Braves, a franchise he has been signed by on five other occasions. In addition, MLB.com reported that Chavez is in the mix for an opening-day roster spot.
Either the Braves have incredible faith in Chavez or they didn’t see his spring training numbers with the Rangers.
Chavez went 0-1 with a 9.45 ERA in seven games with Texas in spring training, as he gave up 10 hits and seven earned runs in 6.2 innings. He struck out six and walked four. Texas informed him on Friday that he would not make the opening-day roster.
Chavez has made it clear that this will be his final Major League season, during which he will turn 42 years old. He actually started his career in the Rangers’ organization, as the franchise selected him in the 42nd round in 2002 out of Riverside City College in Riverside, Calif.
The right-hander has built a reputation as an available, durable reliever since he made his Major League debut with Pittsburgh in 2008. That reputation has led to one of the most traveled careers in baseball history.
He is now the most-traded player in baseball history, as he’s been included in 13 different deals. He won a World Series with Atlanta in 2021. He’s pitched longer than most pitchers. He even has a 21-year-old daughter.
With Atlanta, he’s had his most sustained success, even though it occurred in three different stints. He pitched the last four seasons with the Braves.
In five seasons with Atlanta, he went 12-9 with a 3.09 ERA in 186 appearances, with six starts. He struck out 268 and walked 68 in 221 innings.
Entering this season, he is 51-65 with a 4.24 ERA and nine saves, even has he’s thrown 1,134 innings. Of his 653 games, 85 were starts and he finished off 180 games. He also has 1,036 strikeouts and 358 walks.