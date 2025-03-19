Star Texas Rangers Prospect Standing Out With Spring Training Production
Some of the optimism that the Texas Rangers entered spring training with has disappeared because of injuries.
Their 2024 campaign was derailed in large part because their pitching staff could not stay healthy. The regular season hasn’t even begun and their depth is already going to be tested right out of the gate.
Jon Gray suffered a fractured wrist when he was hit by a 106.4 mph comebacker and will be sidelined for multiple months. Cody Bradford is experiencing elbow soreness and is being shut down for at least four weeks.
Tyler Mahle provided the team with a scare last week when he was scratched from the start because of a forearm issue. But he was able to take the mound on Tuesday and looks to be back on track.
In addition to those concerns, the team is relying on Jacob deGrom, who has made only nine starts over his first two seasons with the franchise and hasn’t made more than 15 in a single campaign since 2019, to anchor the staff.
What looked to be a strength for the team coming into camp now includes several question marks moving forward.
In need of someone capable of eating innings and is durable, the Rangers signed Patrick Corbin.
His production has been far from ideal over the last few years with the Washington Nationals, but at least he can be counted on to take the ball when it is his turn in the rotation as one of the most reliable starters in the game.
However, based on his recent track record, he isn’t going to provide Texas with more than just eating up innings.
If they are looking for someone to step into the rotation that could surpass expectations and produce at a high level, top prospect Jack Leiter could be the guy.
His professional career has been a roller coaster to this point, but not the find kind, since being selected No. 2 overall in the 2021 MLB draft.
Making his big league debut in 2024, he was hit hard, recording an ugly 8.83 ERA across 35.2 innings and a pitiful 45 ERA+; 100 is considered average.
But, this spring, he has looked like a new pitcher and has put himself into the discussion to be on the Opening Day roster with his repertoire being adjusted.
“... but the addition of the circle change and sinker to his arsenal has made him a valuable rotation option to start the 2025 season,” wrote Kennedi Landry of MLB.com.
His performance has improved greatly with a 3.07 ERA across 14.2 innings in the Cactus League with 17 strikeouts.
Control remains a bit of an issue, as Leiter has handed out nine walks. But, he hasn’t allowed the struggles with his command to derail him, finding ways to still get the job done despite unforced errors.
Given the current state of their pitching staff, there is a good chance he opens the year with the Major League club, showcasing what the future holds alongside Kumar Rocker.