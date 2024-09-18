Alejandro Osuna Leads List of Texas Rangers 2024 Minor League Award Winners
Alejandro Osuna, one of the Texas Rangers’ top hitting prospects, will be presented with the Tom Grieve Player of the Year award on Saturday as the team presents its 2024 minor-league award winners before the game against the Seattle Mariners.
Osuna has risen to become the organization’s No. 16 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.
Joining him on Saturday at Globe Life Field will be
Nolan Ryan Pitcher of the Year Alejandro Rosario, Reliever of the Year Bryan Magdaleno, Defender of the Year Cody Freeman and True Ranger Award winner Jax Biggers.
Osuna, an outfielder, started his season at High-A Hickory and earned a promotion to Double-A Frisco after he slashed a combined .292/.362/.507/.869 with 18 home runs, 24 doubles, 61 RBI, and 36 walks.
Among Texas minor-league players with at least 300 at-bats, he led in slugging percentage and OPS.
He showed improvement at the plate after his promotion to Frisco on June 28, as he slashed .306/.379/.523/.902 with nine home runs and 32 RBI.
Rosario, a right-hander, is the Rangers’ No. 3 prospect who finished fourth among Rangers prospects in strikeouts with 129. He started his season with Class A Down East and was promoted to Hickory. Combined, he went 4-5 with a 2.24 ERA in 88.1 innings. He only allowed 13 walks.
His 9.92 strikeout-to-walk ratio was the highest single-season mark by a Rangers farmhand since it was first tracked in 2005. He was in his first full year of professional baseball after he was drafted in the fifth round of the 2023 MLB Draft.
Magdaleno, a left-hander, saved nine games, went 6-3 and had a 1.27 ERA, with 68 strikeouts in 36 relief outings with Down East, Hickory and Frisco. He led Rangers minor-league pitchers with at least 40 innings in ERA and opponent batting average (.134).
Freeman played his entire season at Frisco and committed four errors in 284 total chances for a .986 fielding percentage, while turning 34 double plays. He played the vast majority of his games at third base.
Biggers won the True Ranger award for representing the core values of the organization in a positive light both on and off the field. As a player, he spent all season at Triple-A Round Rock and batted .266 with 52 RBI in his sixth professional season.