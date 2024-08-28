Andrew Heaney Survives Low-Run Support Again As Texas Rangers Take Doubleheader Opener Against White Sox
Wyatt Langford led off the seventh with a single and scored on Marcus Semien's one-out double with the go-ahead run as the Texas Rangers won the opener of a Wednesday doubleheader 3-1 over the Chicago White Sox.
Game 2 is scheduled to start at about 7:20 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Corey Seager followed Semien with an RBI single to give Texas a 3-1 lead in the seventh.
Seager scored in the first on Adolis García's one-out double. The Rangers had runners on second and third with one out but the White Sox turned a double play on Josh Jung's grounder to third when Robbie Grossman was tagged out in a rundown and Garcia was tagged out trying to sneak up to third base. Seager was 2 for 5 with a run scored and RBI.
In the third, Ezequiel Duran, who led off with a single, was thrown out by pitcher Chris Flexen trying to steal third base with one out and two on.
Flexen, who started the suspended game from Tuesday with a 2-2 count left by Tuesday starter Garrett Crochet, was charged with three runs on nine hits and two walks over 6 1/3 innings. One of the walks was to Marcus Semien, who took two balls from Flexen to start the game on Wednesday.
Three thoughts from Game 1 Wednesday:
1. Beautiful Bullpen
Matt Festa, Jose Leclerc, and David Robertson each tossed scoreless innings of relief and Kirby Yates closed it with a scoreless ninth to earn his 24th save. Festa and Robertson threw perfect sixth and eighth innings. Leclerc allowed two hits but struck out the side in the eighth. The foursome struck out eight of the 15 batters faced.
Also of note: Robertson moved into sole possession of 12th place among MLB's all-time relief strikeouts with 1,136 strikeouts, one ahead of Yankees Hall of Famer Mariano Rivera.
2. Heaney Prevails Despite More Bad Luck
Andrew Heaney held Chicago to a run on five hits and a walk and struck out five over five innings. Heaney (4-13) left with the game tied and did not figure in the decision. Matt Festa threw a scoreless sixth. Heaney's bad luck of poor run support continued, at least while he was on the mound. The Rangers have scored two or fewer runs behind Heaney in past six starts and in 17 of his 25 starts in 2024. Heaney's 3.69 runs support is the lowest for a Rangers starting pitcher and the eighth-lowest among American League qualifiers.
3. Up Next
Rookie Jack Leiter (0-1, 16.39) makes his fourth-career start in Game 2 Wednesday. The White Sox have yet to announce a Game 2 starter. The game is scheduled to start at 7:20 p.m.
