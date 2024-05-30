'He's Carrying Us.' Corey Seager's Historic Power Stretch Lifts Texas Rangers
ARLINGTON — Corey Seager doesn't want to talk about it, he just wants to keep it going.
The Texas Rangers shortstop is in a power zone rarely seen and helped his club turn out of a six-game losing streak and win three consecutive games heading into their three-game series against the Marlins beginning Friday in Miami.
"We're just playing good baseball. I think it's contagious. We're starting to put better at-bats together and feel better about things," Seager said after hitting his eighth home run in the past eight games.
Seager became the fifth MLB shortstop to hit eight or more home runs in an eight-game stretch and the fifth Rangers player to do it. He has 13 home runs, including 11 in May.
"I don't know what else to say about him. He's carrying us. He's trying to carry us through a tough stretch," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. I don't know what else to say, he's just an incredible hitter."
The Diamondbacks intentionally walked Seager early in both games and he belted a homer in his next at-bat.
"He can hit a tough pitch, too. And good pitching," Bochy said. "I've said this many times, but we're lucky to have him. There's no getting around it. He's such a gifted player, at short too. As a hitter. Great guy. We're lucky to have him."
The two-time World Series MVP knows his bat is integral to making the offense go.
On May 2, Seager was batting .219 and slugging .289. He's now batting .260 and slugging .474.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.