Are Texas Rangers Interested In Young Japanese Pitcher Roki Sasaki?
ARLINGTON — Could the Texas Rangers be interested in signing a Japanese pitcher?
Rangers President of Baseball Operations Chris Young just returned from a quick trip to Japan to check in with the club's Pacific Rim scouts and take a look at some of the league's top talent.
That includes right-hander Roki Sasaki, who turns 23 in November. Sasaki pitches for the Chiba Lotte Mariners and is in his third season in the NPB. He has expressed interest in moving over to the Major Leagues.
Young declined to comment on specific players, but he was happy with the trip.
"I can't comment, but it was a great visit," said Young, who showed no signs of jet lag. "I probably was not there long enough to adjust, but nonetheless, it was a great visit. I spent a lot of time with our scouts over in Japan, who do a tremendous job. It was really a fun time and I'm grateful for all they do over there, and excited about our operations in the Pac rim."
Sasaki has dealt with arm fatigue this season, which has limited his innings, but in 2023 he had a 0.747 WHIP and 1.78 ERA in 91 innings. He averaged 13.4 strikeouts versus 1.7 walks per nine innings. His fastball has been clocked at 102 mph and averages more than 98 mph. According to reports, his splitter, which has also been described as a forkball, averages velocity in the low 90s and moves nearly 30 inches.
Reports suggest that Sasaki has a clause in his contract that requires Chiba Lotte to make him available if he requests to be posted. Typically, a player under 25 posted by their Japanese team is subject to international signing rules, which would limit a player's signing bonus with an MLB team. Players over 25 with at least six seasons of NPB playing time can earn a more lucrative deal.
The Rangers, of course, have a history with signing Japanese pitchers with Yu Darvish in 2012, who signed a six-year, $60 million deal after the Rangers bid $51.7 million to earn exclusive negotiation rights.
"Relationships are there, but we do everything within the rules," Young said. "There's not much that we can do, aside from having a great scouting operation, and I think our background and history in Japan will serve us well in the future."
