Texas Rangers Extend, Promote GM Chris Young To President Of Baseball Operations
Chris Young is staying in Arlington.
The Texas Rangers announced that Young has signed a multi-year contract extension and promoted him to President of Baseball Operations.
Young, 45, joined the organization as an Executive Vice President and general manager in December 2020. In August 2022, when previous GM Jon Daniels was fired, Young took over the club's entire baseball operations group.
“Chris Young’s impact on the Texas Rangers organization has been immense over the last four years,” Rangers’ Managing Partner and Majority Owner Ray Davis said in a release. “His leadership and vision were instrumental in helping bring a World Series championship to Arlington for the first time, and he is passionate about producing a consistent winner on the field year in and year out for our fans."
Young helped lure manager Bruce Bochy out of retirement and the duo led the Rangers to their first World Series championship in 2023 in the franchise's 63-year history.
“The Texas Rangers organization holds a very special place for me, and I am excited to continue building on what we’ve started here,” Young said. "Our goal is to field a club that can contend for playoff berths every season. I’m grateful to Ray Davis for the trust he’s placed in me, and I’m confident we’ll be successful on this mission. Our fans deserve nothing less.”
Young, who pitched with five clubs during a 13-year MLB career, including the Rangers in 2004-05, grew up in Highland Park. He spent 2018-2020 working in MLB's Baseball Operations Department before joining the Texas organization.
“Our baseball operations group, from scouting and player development to the Major League team, is in great hands with CY at the helm for many years to come. I look forward to continuing our work together," Davis said.
Young is the first former MLB player to win the World Series in a head baseball operations role since Kenny Williams of the Chicago White Sox in 2005. He's also the first individual to earn a World Series crown as both a player (Kansas City in 2015) and a GM/Baseball Operations Chief since Johnny Murphy, who pitched on seven championship teams with the New York Yankees (1932, 1936-39, 1941, 1943) and won the Fall Classic as the GM with the New York Mets in 1969.
