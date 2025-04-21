Athletics Will Promote Their Superstar Prospect Ahead of Clash With Texas Rangers
The Texas Rangers know a little something about fast promotions for their star prospects, and now they will be on the other side of a highly-anticipated debut when they hit the road to face the Athletics for the series opener on Tuesday.
According to Alden Gonzalez of ESPN, the Athletics are going to promote their 2024 first-round pick Nick Kurtz to The Show after just 32 games in the minors.
"We saw in Spring Training how advanced he is for his age. His approach. His ability to make adjustments ... For a young player in his first full season to have the start that he's had, it's pretty impressive," manager Mark Kotsay said about the situation, per Martin Gallegos of MLB.com.
Gonzalez didn't report when the promotion was going to take place.
Since the Rangers are throwing Patrick Corbin for the opener on Tuesday, there's a chance Kurtz won't be officially called up until Wednesday.
After being taken fourth overall in 2024, Kurtz played 12 games of professional baseball that year -- seven at Single-A and five at Double-A -- before he jumped straight to the Triple-A level to start this season.
During those contests, the towering 6-foot-5, 240-pound slugger bashed seven home runs and had 24 RBI across his 84 at-bats.
Texas will have to be mindful of the power threat he is whenever he's officially called up and in the lineup, hoping not to get burned in a divisional battle that has become much more interesting on paper following this news.
This situation might also be a bit of deja vu for Rangers fans after they saw their own No. 4 overall pick from the 2023 draft get promoted to The Show after just 47 minor league games when Wyatt Langford was fast-tracked like this.