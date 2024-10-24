Beloved Member of Texas Rangers Family Dead at 73
For most of my time covering the Texas Rangers, players came and went, and five different managers ran the team. Even the ballpark changed.
Wanda Williams, however, remained a constant friendly face at the ballpark.
The Rangers long time media dining room director died on Monday at age 73. She had battled deteriorating health for several years.
"Miss Wanda," as she was known, was the press dining attendant at Globe Life Park and Globe Life Field and had worked for the company that catered Rangers and Dallas Mavericks games for more than 20 years.
Whether it was your first day on the job or your 10th season, she treated everyone with respect, humor and love. As the Rangers described her, "Miss Wanda" was a "fixture at Rangers home games for everyone in the press box, servicing employees and media members with a direct style and spirited personality. Her warmth and generosity toward press box regulars was constant, as was her firm enforcement of press dining rules."
Funeral arrangements are pending. They will need a big church.
Williams was a warm, beloved member of the Rangers family who also made the best cranberry-pecan chicken salad you've ever had.
Any time I raved about one of her dishes, she'd routinely offer to pack up some of it to take home after the game. She kept the dining room moving, clean, and tasty.
"Wanda's presence has been missed the past few years as she battled health issues, and she will always be remembered fondly," the Rangers said in their release.
