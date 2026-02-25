Three Important Takeaways from Rangers Spring Training Loss to Diamondbacks

The Texas Rangers saw their spring training winning streak come to an end after three victories with a 6-4 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks on Tuesday in Surprise, Ariz.

The Rangers (3-2) got closer to having their full lineup on the field for a game. Outfielder Wyatt Langford made his spring training debut and batted second in the order behind Evan Carter. If one were to project a starting lineup the only player remaining to make his debut is outfielder Brandon Nimmo, which will be next week as he continues his ramp-up.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

The Fifth Starter Race is On

Texas Rangers relief pitcher Jacob Latz. | Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Jacob Latz made his first start in spring training, which means the race to be the fifth starter in the rotation is officially on. The race is between him and Kumar Rocker, with Cal Quantrill a fallback third option if things don’t fall the way the Rangers hope.

Latz pitched well. He gave up two hits over two innings without allowing a walk or a run. He didn’t strike anyone out. But he only allowed one extra-base hits. More important, he filled up the strike zone, throwing 20 strikeouts out of 28 pitches.

Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said that the starters on five days’ rest. With Nathan Eovaldi set to start on Wednesday, Rocker should make his next start on Thursday, giving him a chance to improve on a solid outing against the Chicago Cubs that saw him work on his new change-up.

Wyatt’s Back

Texas Rangers left fielder Wyatt Langford. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Wyat Langford wanted a few extra days to ramp up on the back practice fields before he saw action in a spring training game. Whether it helped or not, Langford got off to a hot start in his first game.

The third-year outfielder went 2-for-2 with an RBI. He lined both of his hits into center field. He only took two at-bats before he was lifted for a pinch-hitter in the third inning. But two hits in two at-bats will play.

Now the fun part. Langford started in center field and Evan Carter started in left field. Schumaker said before the game he and Evan Carter will start at both positions this spring. The emphasis is making sure Carter remains healthy.

Díaz Gets Started

Texas Rangers pitcher Alexis Diaz. | Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images

Alexis Díaz is one of the relievers that the Rangers signed in free agency and one that they hope could be an option as a high-leverage reliever, or even a closer. He’s been at work on the back fields at Surprise the past 10 days refining his delivery and getting his velocity back up.

He looked rock-solid in an outing in which he retired the side in order on a pop-out and two groundouts. The fastball got up to 94 mph, and he mixed in his off-speed pitches as much as his fastball. Now, he did this against backups, so the next step is to get him into situations where he’ll work against starters. But that’s an encouraging start to the spring for a reliever Texas is counting on.