Skip to main content

Rangers Select No. 11 Overall Prospect in Fourth Round

The MLB Draft continued on Monday with Texas grabbing a significant value selection after not picking in the second or third rounds.

The Texas Rangers stunned baseball on Sunday by taking Kumar Rocker in the first round. On Monday, as the MLB Draft continued, the Rangers kept racking up value.

The Rangers followed up the Rocker selection with another pitcher, right-hander Brock Porter out of St. Mary's Prep in Orchard Lake, Mich., who was the 2022 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year. MLB.com had Porter ranked as the No. 11 overall prospect and as the highest-ranked high-school arm in the draft.

It was a significant development in that the Rangers didn’t have a second- or a third-round selection after giving up those picks for free-agent signings last offseason.

Porter went 9-0 with three no-hitters, a 0.41 ERA, and 115 strikeouts in 58 innings in 2022.

The Rangers fortified their outfield prospects in the fifth and sixth rounds. The Rangers took Woodward Academy (GA) outfielder Chandler Pollard in the fifth round and Wahlert (Iowa) High School outfielder Tommy Specht in the sixth round. Pollard was MLB.com’s No. 110 prospect overall, while Specht wasn’t in MLB.com’s Top 200.

The seventh and eighth rounds saw the Rangers go back to pitching and into the college ranks, taking Long Beach State right-hander Luis Ramirez in the seventh and Youngstown State right-hander Matt Brosky in the eighth. Ramirez missed some of the college season with an arm injury but threw a six-inning no-hitter against Mississippi State in February.

Ramirez was MLB.com’s No. 143-ranked prospect.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) celebrates driving in two runs against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Rangers At Break: Three Decisions That Went Right

Let's examine three decisions that turned out well for the Texas Rangers going into the All-Star Break

By Matthew Postins6 hours ago
6 hours ago
159CDA16-FEFF-45F7-8BC7-C98D03E614A4
Play

Kumar Rocker, Jack Leiter Become Rangers ‘Package Deal’

Rangers newest first-rounder excited to re-join his former Vanderbilt teammate as Texas goes back-to-back Commodores in consecutive drafts.

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
20 hours ago
Jun 30, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) pitches in the fourth inning against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Play

Kumar Rocker Brings Fastball, Championship Pedigree To Rangers

Texas' newest first-round pick didn't go back to college baseball after failing to reach an agreement with the New York Mets last year.

By Matthew Postins21 hours ago
21 hours ago

The Rangers wrapped up the second day of the draft with two position players. The Rangers took Georgia State shortstop Griffin Cheney in the ninth round and Kennesaw State outfielder Josh Hatcher in the 10th round.

The Rangers continue to draft on on Tuesday with rounds 11-20.

The Rangers, who have lost four straight games, have the next three days off due to the All-Star Break. The exceptions are pitcher Martín Pérez and shortstop Corey Seager, who will head to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Pérez was selected as part of the AL pitching staff. Seager was selected to the team on Thursday as an injury replacement for Toronto’s George Springer and will participate in Monday’s home run derby.

After the break, the Rangers have a one-game road trip to Miami to face the Marlins at 12:10 p.m. central, followed by a 10-game west coast road trip in Oakland, Seattle and Los Angeles to close out the month of July.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Rangers Select No. 11 Overall Prospect in Fourth Round

The MLB Draft continued on Monday with Texas grabbing a significant value selection after not picking in the second or third rounds.

The Texas Rangers stunned baseball on Sunday by taking Kumar Rocker in the first round. On Monday, as the MLB Draft continued, the Rangers kept racking up value.

The Rangers followed up the Rocker selection with another pitcher, right-hander Brock Porter out of St. Mary's Prep in Orchard Lake, Mich., who was the 2022 Gatorade National Baseball Player of the Year. MLB.com had Porter ranked as the No. 11 overall prospect and as the highest-ranked high-school arm in the draft.

It was a significant development in that the Rangers didn’t have a second- or a third-round selection after giving up those picks for free-agent signings last offseason.

Porter went 9-0 with three no-hitters, a 0.41 ERA, and 115 strikeouts in 58 innings in 2022.

The Rangers fortified their outfield prospects in the fifth and sixth rounds. The Rangers took Woodward Academy (GA) outfielder Chandler Pollard in the fifth round and Wahlert (Iowa) High School outfielder Tommy Specht in the sixth round. Pollard was MLB.com’s No. 110 prospect overall, while Specht wasn’t in MLB.com’s Top 200.

The seventh and eighth rounds saw the Rangers go back to pitching and into the college ranks, taking Long Beach State right-hander Luis Ramirez in the seventh and Youngstown State right-hander Matt Brosky in the eighth. Ramirez missed some of the college season with an arm injury but threw a six-inning no-hitter against Mississippi State in February.

Ramirez was MLB.com’s No. 143-ranked prospect.

The Rangers wrapped up the second day of the draft with two position players. The Rangers took Georgia State shortstop Griffin Cheney in the ninth round and Kennesaw State outfielder Josh Hatcher in the 10th round.

The Rangers continue to draft on on Tuesday with rounds 11-20.

The Rangers, who have lost four straight games, have the next three days off due to the All-Star Break. The exceptions are pitcher Martín Pérez and shortstop Corey Seager, who will head to the All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.

Pérez was selected as part of the AL pitching staff. Seager was selected to the team on Thursday as an injury replacement for Toronto’s George Springer and will participate in Monday’s home run derby.

After the break, the Rangers have a one-game road trip to Miami to face the Marlins at 12:10 p.m. central, followed by a 10-game west coast road trip in Oakland, Seattle and Los Angeles to close out the month of July.

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Jul 13, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras (3) celebrates driving in two runs against the Oakland Athletics during the first inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers At Break: Three Decisions That Went Right

By Matthew Postins6 hours ago
159CDA16-FEFF-45F7-8BC7-C98D03E614A4
News

Kumar Rocker, Jack Leiter Become Rangers ‘Package Deal’

By Matthew Postins20 hours ago
Jun 30, 2021; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores pitcher Kumar Rocker (80) pitches in the fourth inning against the Mississippi St. Bulldogs at TD Ameritrade Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-USA TODAY Sports
Prospects

Kumar Rocker Brings Fastball, Championship Pedigree To Rangers

By Matthew Postins21 hours ago
1D3D268B-4CC0-4103-91D0-2B6FA54F4DDF
News

Rangers Surprise With First-Round MLB Draft Selection

By Matthew Postins21 hours ago
Apr 19, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Texas Rangers second baseman Marcus Semien (2) hits an RBI-double against the Seattle Mariners during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
News

Mariners 6, Rangers 2: Postgame Notes

By Matthew Postins22 hours ago
Jul 17, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager (5) turns a double play as Seattle Mariners center fielder Julio Rodriguez (44) slides into second base in the third inning at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
News

Rangers Lose Mariners Finale Before All-Star Break

By Matthew Postins23 hours ago
Jack Leiter
Prospects

Top Rangers Prospects Shine at MLB Futures Game

By Matthew PostinsJul 17, 2022
Aug 27, 2021; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers Starting pitcher Glenn Otto (49) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field.
News

Pregame Notes: MLB All-Star Break Looms as Rangers Host Mariners

By Bri AmaranthusJul 17, 2022