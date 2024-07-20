Bruce Bochy: Josh Jung, Evan Carter Inching Closer To Texas Rangers Roster
ARLINGTON — Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy didn’t want to put a timeline on injured third baseman Josh Jung. But he provided an ideal scenario on Saturday at Globe Life Field.
“I’d say by the first of August he could be in a position to help us,” Bochy said.
Jung has been close before. He’s been on rehab assignments before. But he still hasn’t been able to get off the 60-day injured list with his fractured right wrist.
Friday was a heavier day with cage work under the stadium, Bochy said. Saturday was lighter as Jung did sprints, ran around the bases and did some light hitting.
Bochy wouldn’t commit to when Jung might start another rehab assignment. If they're expecting him to help at the beginning of August, his rehab assignment would need to come soon.
His last game in the minors was on June 20 with Triple-A Round Rock. Jung returned to Arlington hoping to be activated shortly after.
The injury is healed. But he’s dealt with stiffness and soreness in the wrist at times, which has impeded his ability to clear the final hurdle to come off the IL and move back into the lineup.
Jung was batting .412 with two home runs and six RBI when he was hit by a pitch on his right wrist against Tampa Bay on April 1. He was moved to the 10-day IL the next day when he had surgery to repair the break, which was more severe than expected.
He has been on the 60-day IL since April 8. He is eligible to be activated.
Meanwhile, outfielder Evan Carter also did baserunning work on Saturday as he recovers from lower back soreness. Bochy said that the left-handed hitting rookie would take batting practice at Globe Life Field on Tuesday.
After that? It’s not clear if a rehab assignment would be next, and if so where. In late June, Carter flew to Arizona to begin swinging the bat at the team’s spring training complex in Surprise. But the intention is to send Carter on a rehab assignment when he’s ready.
Carter landed on the 15-day IL in June with lower back soreness. It was his second bout with back soreness this season. He missed seven games in May but didn’t go on the injured list.
The Rangers believe that Carter’s offensive fall this season is due in part of the injury. When he went on the injured list he was slashing .188/.272/.361/.633 with five home runs and 15 RBI.