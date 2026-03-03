Rangers Set Date for Jacob deGrom’s First Spring Training Start

After a day of rest, Texas Rangers fans in Surprise, Ariz., will get to see Jacob deGrom pitch.

Per MLB.com and other outlets in Surprise covering the team, deGrom will make his first spring training start on Wednesday against Team Brazil, which is an exhibition game for the World Baseball Classic. This comes after a team off day on Tuesday.

The game is not expected to be broadcast locally. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. mountain and 2:05 pm central.

The decision comes just a couple of days after Rangers manager Skip Schumaker said “I think you'll see him in a game really soon” when he was asked about deGrom’s status.

Jacob deGrom’s Spring so Far

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim (28) and starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48). | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The two-time Cy Young winner’s spring training has resembled last year’s spring training, as he was preparing for his first full season after Tommy John surgery in 2023. He spent his first two weeks on the back fields at Surprise getting his bullpens and live batting practices in with his teammates before he took his bow on March 8.

Schumaker said the Rangers wanted to keep him on a similar ramp-up this year, based on the results from a season ago.

deGrom went 12-8 with a 2.97 ERA, along with 185 strikeouts with 37 walks. He also had a 0.92 WHIP and finished in eighth place in AL Cy Young voting. He was also named the AL Comeback Player of the Year. His 172.2 innings was his most since 2019, which was the last of three seasons in which he threw 200 or more innings for the New York Mets.

He has two years remaining on the five-year deal he signed before the 2023 season, so Texas is taking a cautious approach with his ramp-up.

The right-hander made three spring training starts last year. He went 11 days between his first and second starts and then started his third exhibition game on normal rest. That set him up to start the fourth game of the regular season.

Schumaker said that he believes deGrom will make three or four starts. Based on last year’s calendar, he’s making his spring debut a bit ahead of schedule. Also, based on last year’s spring usage, deGrom could throw as many as 31 pitches. He threw 30 pitches in his most recent bullpen session in Surprise.

Texas has an off day on Tuesday, its first of spring training. Pitchers and catchers reported on Feb. 10 and position players reported on Feb. 15. The team has had either workouts or games every day since they arrived in Surprise.