Corey Seager Back in Lineup as Rangers Prepare for Guardians in Spring Training

The Texas Rangers continue the home portion of their spring training schedule whey they host the Cleveland Guardians on Monday.

The game will be at Billy Parker Stadium in Surprise, Ariz., beginning at 1:05 p.m. mountain and 2:05 p.m. central time. It’s the first matchup between two teams in the Cactus League.

The Rangers (6-5) are coming off a victory over the Seattle Mariners on Sunday. Tyler Wade had one hit in the game, which extended his hitting streak to six games and pushed his batting average to .600. Cameron Cauley and Aaron Zavala each had two hits for the Rangers. Jacob Latz took the start and threw three innings, giving up three hits, two runs and no walks on 41 pitches. He struck out one.

Here is a breakdown of the game, including the starting pitcher, lineup, injuries and other notes.

Texas Rangers vs. Cleveland Guardians

Texas Rangers pitcher Jack Leiter. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

At Billy Parker Stadium, Surprise, Ariz.

Time: 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

TV/Radio: None.

Records: Texas: 6-5; Cleveland: 5-6

Rangers Starting Pitcher

RHP Austin Gomber: 0-1, 20.25 ERA

Gomber is taking Monday's start as the Rangers scratched Nathan Eovaldi on Monday morning. He'll get in his throwing on the back fields of the team's facility in Surprise, Ariz, per MLB.com. Gomber pitched for the Colorado Rockies last season and went 0-7 with a 7.49 ERA in 12 games. He's with the Rangers as a non-roster invitee. In his only other spring training appearance he gave up five hits and three earned runs in 1.1 innings and took the loss.

Rangers Batting Order

LF Evan Carter

CF Wyatt Langford

SS Corey Seager

DH Joc Pederson

1B Jake Burger

2B Josh Smith

RF Sam Haggerty

3B Jonah Bride

C Jose Herrera

Rangers Injuries

Texas Rangers pitcher Cody Bradford. | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

SS Corey Seager: He returns to the lineup on Monday. He had not played since Feb. 26 due to an illness.

3B Josh Jung: Has a Grade 1 adductor strain and will be shut down until at least March 10.

INF Justin Foscue: Has a left hamstring injury and will be shut down until at least March 10.

INF Cody Freeman: Freeman has a lumbar stress reaction and will be out for the next several weeks

RHP Winston Santos: The prospect has a fracture in his left wrist and will be in a brace for at least two more weeks. He will be able to continue to throw. He was optioned to Triple-A Round Rock on Monday.

LHP Cody Bradford: Bradford is preparing to begin a ramp-up toward throwing off a mound after elbow surgery last year.

LHP Jordan Montgomery: The 2023 World Series hero is recovering from Tommy John surgery and hopes to be ready for the Majors by the All-Star break.

SS Sebastian Walcott: Is out for spring training and is expected to have elbow surgery in the future. He will miss most of the 2026 season.

P Nabil Crismatt: The non-roster invitee suffered an elbow injury early in camp and has been ruled out for spring training. He was optioned to minor league camp on Monday.

RHP Declan Cronin: Texas signed him to a two-year deal knowing that he woud miss 2026 recovering from Tommy John surgery. He was optioned to minor league camp on Monday.

Transactions

Rangers transactions for Monday:



-RHP Winston Santos optioned to Frisco (AA)

-RHP Emiliano Teodo optioned to Round Rock (AAA)

-Reassigned to minor league camp: RHP Nabil Crismatt, RHP Declan Cronin, OF Trevor Hauver — Texas Rangers PR (@TXRangersPR) March 2, 2026

Texas Rangers Spring Training Schedule, Results

Texas Rangers catcher Danny Jansen. | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Bold: denotes home games; times CT/MT; SS – Split Squad games; game times subject to change.

Feb. 20: Kansas City 7, Texas 3

Feb. 21: Texas 3, Chicago Cubs 2

Feb. 22 Texas 9, Colorado 5

Feb. 23 Texas 6, Los Angeles Angels 0

Feb. 24 Arizona 6, Texas 4

Feb. 25 Texas 11, Cleveland 4

Feb. 26 Brewers 5, Rangers 1

Feb. 26 Athletics 7, Rangers 3

Feb. 27 Chicago White Sox 3, Texas 1

Feb. 28 Texas 7, Los Angeles Dodgers (ss) 6

March 1 Texas 9, Seattle 4

March 2 vs. Cleveland Guardians, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

March 4 vs. Brazil WBC, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

March 5 vs. Kansas City Royals, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 6 vs. Seattle Mariners, 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT

March 7 at San Francisco Giants (ss), 1:05 p.m. MT/2:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 8 vs. Los Angeles Angels (ss), 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 9 at San Diego Padres, 1:10 pm MT/3:05 pm CT

March 10 vs. Chicago Cubs, 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT

March 12 vs. Athletics, 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT

March 13 at Colorado Rockies, 1:10 pm MT/2:10 pm CT

March 14 vs. San Diego Padres (ss), 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT, TV: RSN; Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 14 at Cincinnati Reds (ss), TBA

March 15 at Los Angeles Dodgers (ss), 1:05 p.m. MT/3:05 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 16 vs. Chicago White Sox, 5:05 pm MT/7:05 pm CT, TV: CW33; Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 18 vs. Kansas City Royals, 5:05 pm MT/7:05 pm CT, TV: CW33; Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 19 at Milwaukee Brewers, 6:10 pm MT/8:10 pm CT, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 20 Rangers prospects vs. Royals prospects, 1:05 pm MT/3:05 pm CT, RSN

March 20 vs. San Francisco Giants (ss), 5:05 pm MT/7:05 pm CT, TV: RSN; Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 21 at Arizona Diamondbacks, TBA, Radio: 105.3 The Fan

March 23 Kansas City Royals, Globe Life Field, 7:05 p.m. CT, TV: CW33; Radio: 105.3 The Fan/1270 KFLC-AM

March 24 Kansas City Royals, Globe Life Field, 1:05 p.m. CT, TV: CW33; Radio: 1270 KFLC-AM

NOTE: Surprise is one hour behind Texas time through March 7 (Mountain Time) and two hours behind beginning March 8 (Pacific Time)

Cactus League Home Games Played at, Surprise Stadium/Billy Parker Field, Surprise, AZ