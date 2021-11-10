'Buy Stock': Rangers' Ambitious Offseason Plans Become Clearer

Leadership of the Texas Rangers have been saying it for over a month. Now, with front office executives gathered altogether for the GM Meetings in Carlsbad, Calif., the industry is on full alert that the Rangers intend to follow though on big plans this offseason.

“Now's the time to buy stock in the Rangers,” general manager Chris Young told reporters, including MLB.com’s Kennedi Landry. “That's how I feel. And that's as a player, that's what you want to hear. You see the good things that are happening. And I think to get in early and be part of that makes it even more special.”

Getting in early will be a key part of Young’s sales pitch to big-dollar free agents. Get in on the ground floor and help build a winner from the start. While the Rangers only have a handful of established big leaguers with a solid grasp on jobs next year, a very deep and revamped farm system is expected to start delivering some of its most exciting prospects over the next couple of seasons. Now the Rangers plan to add impact players via free agency and trades to accelerate their plan back to contention.

While it remains to be seen if that part of the sales pitch can lure a big-name free agent to Arlington, there is one thing that is a always game-changer: money.

This offseason, the Rangers plan to spend—a lot.

According to Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News, the Rangers could add as much as $100 million in payroll this offseason. While the Rangers have decreased payroll throughout the rebuild during the past five years, the front office has declared the time is now to spend again, and ownership has given its stamp of approval.

Heading into 2022, the Rangers have roughly $50 million tied up in guaranteed contracts, retained salary from the Elvis Andrus and Rougned Odor trades, pre-arbitration players and an inexpensive arbitration class. Adding $100 million in payroll would put the Rangers at a mark they haven't been since 2018 when they had an Opening Day payroll of $144 million.

Javier Báez, Trevor Story, Carlos Correa, Corey Seager and Marcus Semien highlight a deep class of free agents this winter. All images courtesy of USA TODAY

Last month, president of baseball operations Jon Daniels said 2022's payroll would be "consistent with the market and fan base of this size." Dallas-Fort Worth is a top-five sports market, and a $150-million payroll would flirt with being top 10 in Major League Baseball. The Rangers' plan to supplement the team with veterans in free agency and trades is a multiyear plan, so the payroll could increase again in following seasons.

Adding that much money gives the Rangers an equalizer in pursuing even the most sought after free agents like Carlos Correa or Corey Seager. They can match—and even outbid—any offer from a rival suitor. While the Rangers would have to be up front about 2022 likely not being a year of contention, the Rangers believe their plan to compete could kick in afterward.

“I don't think we expect to just come out and be World Series contenders next season,” Young said. “That said, we expect to take major steps from where we were this year and continue to build this so that by 2023, we're in a very good position and competing for the division and have the opportunity to make the playoffs and potentially win a World Series.”

Expect shortstop, outfield and starting pitching to be areas the Rangers address in free agency or trade. Correa, Seager, Marcus Semien or Irving native Trevor Story would be a huge addition to the lineup, and the Rangers are expected to be key players in that market. The Rangers have also courted Nick Castellanos when he was a free agent previously, so interest could remain there as well.

The Rangers are also tied to two future first-ballot Hall of Fame hurlers. If Dallas native Clayton Kershaw does not return to the Los Angeles Dodgers, most in the industry expect Kershaw to land a deal with his hometown Rangers. In addition, the Rangers had a scout in attendance to watch Justin Verlander's workout on Monday in Florida. The 38-year-old's attempt to come back from Tommy John surgery is apparently going quite well as he hit 97 mph and threw all of his pitches during his session.

While most of the attention has gone to the free agent market, the Rangers could pounce in the trade market as well. The Oakland Athletics are headed for a rebuild and will be taking calls on several players, including All-Star first baseman Matt Olson. Though the Rangers like their current first baseman Nathaniel Lowe, pursuing a marquee player via trade would fit the club's ambitious vision to add quality players. Olson also has two years of club control remaining, giving the Rangers plenty of time to negotiate an extension if they were to pull off such a trade.

This offseason is key for the Rangers. They are determined to turn things around after back-to-back seasons in last place. And despite the looming threat of a lockout in three weeks, it hasn't deterred the Rangers from their goal of making this team better.

