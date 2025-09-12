Caden Scarborough’s Electric August Makes Him Rangers Hottest Pitching Prospect
Caden Scarborough is not the Texas Rangers’ top pitching prospect according to MLB Pipeline. But the franchise has no hotter pitching prospect than the 20-year-old.
The Rangers reaffirmed that earlier this week when the announced that Scarborough was named the organization’s starting pitcher of the month for August. He claimed the award in July, too. He’s pitching at High-A Hub City, but a promotion to Double-A Frisco seems likely come 2026. He was not among the eight Rangers prospects that were selected to play in the Arizona Fall League next month.
But the right-hander’s two-month run is one of the best in the organization this season, whether it’s a Major League pitcher or a minor league pitcher.
Caden Scarborough’s Last Two Months
In August Scarborough didn’t give up an earned run in four starts and 20 innings, In the middle of that run he was promoted from Class-A Hickory and Hub City. His best starts were his last in Hickory on Aug. 14 and his first with Hub City on Aug. 21. For Hickory, he threw five hitless innings before his promotion. Then, with Hub City, he struck out nine in five innings.
For the month he went 1-0. Batters hit .077 against him. He struck out 27 and walked four. In fact, he only allowed five hits and gave up just one run, which was unearned.
The Rangers named him their starting pitcher of the month in July, too. In five games (four starts) with Hickory he went 1-1 with a 1.40 ERA. He threw 19.1 innings and allowed 13 hits, three earned runs and two home runs. He struck out 23 and walked four as batters hit .194 against him.
His most recent start on Sept. 4 with Hub City saw him shine again. He threw four innings, allowed three hits and no runs as he struck out four. He did hit a batter.
In 22 games (21 starts) combined with the two affiliates he has a 2-5 record but set against the rest of his numbers it hardly matters. He has a 2.45 ERA in 88 innings, in which he’s given up 56 hits, 24 earned runs and 21 walks. He’s struck out 114 and he’s allowed batters to hit .181 against him.
Across the board, it was a vast improvement after his small sample size in the Rangers’ system in 2024. He went 2-1 in six games (two starts) with a 6.97 ERA. He struck out 13 and walked nine in 10.1 innings and batters hit .302 against him.
The Rangers drafted him in the sixth round of the 2024 MLB draft out of Harmony High School in Harmony, Fla., He opted to go the pro route as opposed to heading to college. While MLB Pipeline projects him to reach the Majors by 2028, the way he’s pitching now that may need to be revised soon.