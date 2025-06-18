Two Texas Rangers Fast-Rising Prospects Earn Promotion to Hub City
David Davalillo isn’t the only Texas Rangers prospect heading to a new affiliate.
MLB.com was among the outlets to report that two more young prospects would be promoted from Class-A Hickory to High-A Hub City.
Left-handed pitcher Mason Molina and infielder Chandler Pollard will be at Spartanburg this week.
Molina is the No. 30 prospect in the organization per MLB Pipeline. The 21-year-old was acquired earlier this year in a trade for reliever Grant Anderson.
The lefty was a seventh-round pick for the Brewers last year out of Arkansas. Milwaukee placed him with its Class-A affiliate in the Carolina League, and he pitched in two games, both starts. He pitched five innings, gave up four hits and didn’t allow a run. He struck out six and walked one as batters hit .235 against him.
The Rangers returned him to the Carolina League with Hickory, and he proved effective. In 11 starts he went 2-3 with a 3.86 ERA, as he struck out 62 and walked 16 in 46.2 innings. He improved his opponent batting average to .215.
Pollard is a right-handed hitter who the Rangers selected in the fifth round of the 2022 MLB draft out of Woodward Academy in College Park, Ga. Texas started him that season with its Arizona Complex League team, and he spent last season in Class A.
He showed improvement at Hickory this season. In 2024 he slashed .239/.317/.326 with three home runs and 26 RBI. In 53 games this season he has slashed .261/.352/.319 with one home run and 18 RBI.
Speed is one of his best assets. He stole 39 bases a year ago and has already stolen 28.
Davalillo, a right-handed pitcher, is the No. 28 prospect in the organization and his promotion to Double-A Frisco from Spartanburg was reported on Monday. He’s emerged as one of the fastest-rising prospects in the organization this season.
The international signee out of Venezuela has been with the Rangers since 2022 and his progress has picked up steam since the start of the 2024 season. In 11 starts with Hub City he went 4-1 with a 2.12 ERA in 51 innings. He struck out 68 and walked 11. Batters hit just .170 against him.
Between Class A and High A last season, he went 8-2 with a 1.88 ERA in 22 games (21 starts). He struck out 113 and walked 32 in 110.1 innings. Batters hit .217 against him.
