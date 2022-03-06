Reports: CBA Negotiations 'Deadlocked' Between MLB, MLBPA

Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association resumed collective bargaining Sunday after only holding one informal meeting over the previous five days. While the two sides considered the marathon of bargaining sessions last week to be "productive," any momentum gained prior to the league's decision to cancel games has stagnated.

According to multiple reports, MLB spokesperson Glen Caplin said in a statement that the proposal brought to the table by the MLBPA did not help move the process forward, and that the two sides are now "deadlocked."

“We were hoping to see some movement in our direction to give us additional flexibility & get a deal done quickly. The Players Association chose to come back to us with a proposal that was worse than Monday night and was not designed to move the process forward. On some issues, they even went backwards. Simply put, we are deadlocked. We will try to figure out how to respond, but nothing in this proposal makes it easy.” -Glen Caplin, MLB special assistant of baseball operations

According to Evan Drellich of The Athletic, the MLBPA's proposal included:

MLB's ability to implement three specific on-field changes w/45-day notice, starting with the 2023 season: pitch clock, larger bases, shift restriction. The union was publicly opposed to this last week.

$80 million in the pre-arbitration bonus pool, down $5 million from the previous offer. MLB's most recent offer was $30 million.

No change on the competitive balance tax thresholds or league minimum salary. The CBT is perhaps the most contentious issue on the table as the MLBPA is offering a $238 million threshold for the 2022 season while MLB was most recently at $220 million.

MLBPA now accepts other CBT-related penalties (sometimes called non-monetary penalties) if direct draft pick compensation (the qualifying offer) is removed.

Some revenue sharing changes still on table. MLB has repeatedly said any changes to the revenue sharing mechanism is a non-starter.

Top six picks in the amateur draft decided by lottery. MLB's previous offer was the top five picks.

Drellich also reported that MLB deputy commissioner Dan Halem and MLBPA lead negotiator Bruce Meyer had a one-on-one meeting after the 100-minute bargaining session. MLB and the MLBPA did not schedule their next formal meeting, though the union reportedly suggested the two sides meet Monday.

According to USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the MLBPA disputed the league's comments on any unwillingness to concede on key issues. Specifically, the union cited the lack of any Super Two expansion (which the MLBPA had long fought for during these negotiations), no reduction of revenue sharing, no elimination of non-monetary CBT penalties and accepted uniform patches, decals, a pitch clock, and a 12-team expanded postseason.

With no meetings scheduled, and in the wake of MLB's latest position, it's unclear where talks go from here. MLB has already canceled the first two series of the regular season and all spring training games up until March 18. With each passing day, the chances grow higher and higher for more games to come off the schedule.

