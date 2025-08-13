Chris Martin Suffers Injury Setback During Live Rangers Batting Practice
The Texas Rangers have been waiting for some time to get reliever Chris Martin back on the field. It’s going to take a little bit longer now.
Martin threw his first live batting practice on Tuesday at Globe Life Field, ahead of the Rangers’ night game with the Arizona Diamondbacks. It was the third time in five days that he threw off a mound. But it was the first time he threw to live hitters.
Things didn’t go as Martin hoped, according to Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News. He posted to X (formerly Twitter) that Martin felt pain in his injured calf during the batting practice and, for now, his ramp-up toward an injury rehab assignment is on pause.
“I’m not going to push it, re-inure it again and have another ordeal,” Martin said.
The 39-year-old right-hander told reporters that the calf felt fine during his bullpens on Friday and Sunday. But, the live batting practice had him going closer to 100% and that appeared to be too much for the calf. It’s not clear how much of a break he’ll take before he throws another live batting practice. But it represents the final hurdle before a rehab assignment.
Chris Martin’s Injury
Martin, has been on the 10-day IL since July 21 with a left calf strain. Like Carter, this is his second trip to the IL this season. He was on the list from May 20-June 5 with right shoulder fatigue.
He was one of the Rangers’ most reliable relievers before the injury. While he was 1-6, he had a 2.36 ERA in 39 games with 12 holds and two saves in four chances. He had 36 strikeouts and six walks in 34.1 innings as batters hit .248 against him. He also had a 1.14 WHIP.
Since he was injured, the Rangers acquired two relievers at the trade deadline, both of whom have been solid fits for the staff — right-hander Phil Maton and left-hander Danny Coulombe. Both have filled in as set-up men for the relivers that are handling high-leverage innings, though the Rangers don’t appear to have a designated closer right not.
Carter on Rehab
After his successful live batting practice on Monday, Carter heads to Frisco to play for the Rangers’ Double-A affiliate in a rehab game on Tuesday. It’s not clear how long Carter will be with the team. The Rangers leave after Wednesday’s game for a road trip to Toronto.
Texas moved Carter to the 10-day IL with back spasms on Aug. 2. He was eligible to be activated Tuesday, but manager Bruce Bochy has said for days that Carter would head for a rehab assignment first.
In 55 games he’s slashed .238/.323/.381 with four home runs and 21 RBI. He’s already played more Major League games in any season since he debuted in 2023 (23 games) and has already set a career-high with 21 RBI. This is his second stint on the IL. He was on the IL from May 18-June 3 with a right quad strain.