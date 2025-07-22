Rangers Reliever Chris Martin Expected To Miss Several Weeks With Calf Injury
The Texas Rangers will be without reliever Chris Martin for anywhere from four to six week after he suffered a left calf strain on Sunday.
The Dallas Morning News was among the outlets to report the time frame, which was conveyed by manager Bruce Bochy during his pre-game interview before Monday's contest with the Athletics.
Texas placed Martin on the 15-day injured list on Monday, along with several other moves announced by the franchise:
The Rangers recalled third baseman Josh Jung, utility player Michael Helman and right-handed pitcher Cole Winn from Triple-A Round Rock;
Optioned infielder Justin Foscue and outfielder Alejandro Osuna to Round Rock.
The Rangers were riding high after taking their first series back from the All-Star break against the Detroit Tigers, who have the best record in baseball. Texas won two out of three games, but Martin's injury in Sunday's game brought them back to reality.
Martin is 1-6 in 39 games with a 2.36 ERA, with 36 strikeouts and six walks in 34.1 innings. Earlier this year he spent two weeks on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder fatigue.
The Texas Rangers brought Martin back as a free agent in the offseason, with his first stint with the franchise coming back in 2018 and part of 2019.
Texas opens its seres with the Athletics on Monday at Globe Life Field. After an off-day on Thursday, the Rangers will host the Atlanta Braves in a three-game series before a road trip to the Los Angeles Angeles and the Seattle Mariners leading up to the July 31 trade deadline.
