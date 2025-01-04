Inside The Rangers

Could Texas Rangers Entertain Signing Nationals Closer To Reinforce Bullpen?

The Texas Rangers will likely reinforce their bullpen ahead of the 2025 MLB season, could they turn to a former Washington Nationals closer?

Kade Kistner

Aug 18, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Kyle Finnegan (67) celebrates win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
Aug 18, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Washington Nationals pitcher Kyle Finnegan (67) celebrates win against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
The Texas Rangers have been active this winter. An encouraging sign after falling short of expectations during the 2024 MLB season.

The Rangers were supposed to have one of the best lineups in baseball last year, but due to injury and some underperformance, the 2023 World Series champions ended up with the 22nd-best offense in all of baseball.

That prompted them to immediately improve their lineup by signing Jake Burger at the Winter Meetings in December, and then shipped off Nathaniel Lowe to the Washington Nationals for left-handed reliever Robert Garcia.

Texas then doubled down and signed Joc Pederson in free agency to a two-year, $37 million deal that could include a third year.

All of these signings improved the lineup and even strengthened the bullpen, a unit that skipper Bruce Bochy is legendary at managing.

But the Rangers could still have a move or two left in them, mainly in solidifying the bullpen.

Texas is known to want to add a veteran relief pitcher who has some closing experience. Names such as Kirby Yates, David Robertson and Ryan Pressly have all been thrown around as potential fits. Yates in particular is a great fit, but he is almost 38 years old.

One name that should be of particular interest to the Rangers is former Nationals closer Kyle Finnegan who was non-tendered from the team last month.

Finnegan, at 33, is a pitcher with closing experience as he has accumulated a 3.56 ERA with a 1.319 WHIP and 88 saves over 290.1 career innings pitched. 38 of those saves came from last year alone.

He could likely be signed to a deal in the two-year, $20 million range to give Texas the veteran presence with closing experience that they are reportedly looking for.

Finnegan would add to the new look Rangers bullpen and it might even be enough to get them back to the playoffs in what looks to be a very close American League West this coming season.

Finnegan's market has failed to develop so far this winter, which might just give Texas the leverage it needs to bring the closer to Arlington.

