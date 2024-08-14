Defending World Series Champion Texas Rangers Closer To Last Place Than First Place
The Texas Rangers dropped to 10 games below .500 Tuesday night.
It's the first time their record has dropped so low in 2024 and the first time they've had such a bad record since ending the 2022 season 28 games under .500.
For the defending World Series champions, it's a stark reminder for how far they have fallen.
The Rangers attempt to salvage Wednesday's series finale in Boston. They have lost six consecutive series.
Another startling reminder is how well the Houston Astros have been playing. The Rangers trail the first-place Astros by 9.5 games in the American League West. Even the once scuffling Seattle Mariners have won six of their past 10 and are 1.5 games back of Houston. Since starting 10-19, the Astros are 54-36.
Meanwhile, the Rangers have lost 13 of their past 17 and are now looking at an AL West deficit nearly as insurmountable as the wild card race. Texas is 10 games back in the wild card standings, behind eight teams.
How bad has it gotten for the Rangers? They're now just four games ahead of the last-place Oakland Athletics and three games ahead of the Los Angeles Angels.
The Rangers have 42 games remaining to find some respectability in 2024. While a postseason berth appears impossible, a more fitting record for a defending champion is not.
Of the 42 remaining games, 19 are against playoff-contending teams, including seven against the Mariners. They also have seven against the Angels, six against the Athletics, and three more against the historically bad Chicago White Sox.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
