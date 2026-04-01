Rangers Second-Round Pick Assigned to Hickory Crawdads for Pro Debut

The Hickory Crawdads’ break-camp roster had one notable assignment among its three Top 30 Texas Rangers prospects — pitcher AJ Russell.

The former Tennessee right-hander, who was the Rangers’ second-round pick last year, will make his pro affiliate debut with the Crawdads sometime this season. He did not pitch after his selection last year.

The other two Top 30 prospects at Hickory are No. 8 Yolfran Castillo and No. 22 Paulino Santana. Opening night for the Crawdads, who are the Rangers’ Class-A affiliate, is set for Thursday night.

AJ Russell’s Debut is Coming

Tennessee pitcher AJ Russell. | SCOTT CLAUSE / USATODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

It’s not clear when he’ll take the ball for the first time with Hickory. But the college pitcher has traveled a long road to get to this point.

He underwent an internal brace surgery in 2024 as a sophomore with the Volunteers. The season before, as a freshman, he was one of the Vols’ top relievers as batters hit .095 against him and he had a 0.89 ERA. Russell was attempting to move into the starting rotation when he suffered the injury.

He didn’t pitch much when he returned for the 2025 season, his junior year. He only threw 25.1 innings. That didn’t throw off the Rangers from taking him in the second round with the goal of allowing Russell to continue his buildup last year without putting him in game action. Russell had a year left of college and could have returned. But Texas paid him a $2.6 million bonus, which was over-slot.

Why? As MLB Pipeline put it, Russell has a “unicorn fastball.”

“Russell's heater parks at 93-96 mph and tops out at 98 with an unhittable combination of an exceptionally low release point, wide angle, significant armside run and carry,” per MLB Pipeline’s scouting report.

He’s starting at Class-A due to his limited college experience. Many college starters taken in the first or second round tend to start at a higher affiliate. But, combined with his injury, the Rangers are expected to take it slow with the right-hander, who still needs to refine secondary pitches like his slider and change-up.

Hickory 2026 Break Camp Roster

Pitchers: Angel Anazco, Aidan Deakins, Jake Jekielek, Jesus Lafalaise, Frank Martinez, Aneudis Mejia, Jormy Nivar, Geury Rodriguez, Evan Siary, Michael Trausch, Wily Villar, Alejandro Chiquillo, Louis Marinaro, JD McReynolds, Moises Morales, Luimy Munoz, and AJ Russell.

Catchers: Josh Springer, Juan Sulbaran, and Jhocsuanth Vargas.

Infielders: Angel Arredondo, Yolfran Castillo, Carter Garate, Pablo Guerrero, Luis Marquez, and Esteban Mejia.

Outfielders: Braylin Morel, Hector Osorio, Paulino Santana, Marcos Torres, and Deward Tover.

Note: Roster subject to change before opener.