Inside The Rangers

Hot August Night! Texas Rangers Struggles Continue In Boston, Bruce Bochy Ejected Fifth Time

The Texas Rangers are freefalling again in August and there are no signs of a turnaround in sight.

Stefan Stevenson

Aug 13, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) hits a single against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
Aug 13, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers (11) hits a single against the Texas Rangers during the fourth inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The Texas Rangers made a free fall with a horrible 4-16 stretch last August.

They fell out of first place, and their postseason hopes felt distant, if not impossible.

Of course, you probably know the rest of the 2023 story. The Rangers earned a wild card berth and rattled off an 11-0 road record to win their first World Series championship.

It's August again, and the Rangers are flailing with very few signs of life. Texas lost for the 13th time in the past 17 games as the Boston Red Sox took Game 2 of the series 9-4 Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

The Rangers have lost six consecutive series since sweeping the Chicago White Sox on July 25.

The Rangers had no baserunners through the first five innings and trailed 6-0 before coming alive in the sixth with four runs.

With one out, Carson Kelly and Leody Taveras singled before Marcus Semien doubled in a run. After Corey Seager walked, lefty Cam Booser replaced starter Kutter Crawford. Josh Smith kept it going with a run-scoring single before Booser issued two bases-loaded walks to Adolis Garcia and Nathaniel Lowe to pull the Rangers to within 6-4.

Three thoughts from Tuesday's game:

1. José Ureña Roughed Up In Fifth

Connor Wong's three-run homer in the fifth gave the Red Sox a 6-0 lead on the Rangers on Tuesday night.
Aug 13, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox catcher Connor Wong (12) rounds the bases after hitting a three-run home run during the fifth inning against the Texas Rangers at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports / Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

José Ureña was pitching well, holding the Red Sox to a first-inning run through four innings. The Red Sox, however, put together a one-out rally in the fifth as four consecutive batters reached ahead of Connor Wong's three-run homer gave Boston a 6-0 lead. That was the end of Ureña's night. He was charged with six runs on seven hits and two walks.

2. Bruce Bochy Ejection

Bruce Bochy was ejected for arguing balls and strikes in the sixth inning on Tuesday. It's his fifth ejection this season.
Aug 12, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy (15) before the start of the game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Bruce Bochy was ejected in the sixth inning for arguing balls and strikes with home plate umpire Erich Bacchus. The call in question was a ball down and in, clearly off the plate, according to Gametracker. Wyatt Langford, who led off the inning in which the Rangers scored three runs, was called out on strikes, which prompted Bochy from the dugout. It's Bochy's fifth ejection in 2024 and the 86th of his managerial career, seventh-most in MLB history, and two behind Frank Frisch.

3. Up Next

Dane Dunning could be an option to start Wednesday's series finale against the Red Sox at Fenway Park.
Aug 6, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning (33) makes a catch during the eighth inning against the Houston Astros at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports / Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Rangers have yet to set a starter for the series finale against Red Sox right-hander Tanner Houck (8-8, 3.02) at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday. Dane Dunning is a likely option to start for the Rangers.

You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.

Published
Stefan Stevenson

STEFAN STEVENSON

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

Home/News