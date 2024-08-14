Hot August Night! Texas Rangers Struggles Continue In Boston, Bruce Bochy Ejected Fifth Time
The Texas Rangers made a free fall with a horrible 4-16 stretch last August.
They fell out of first place, and their postseason hopes felt distant, if not impossible.
Of course, you probably know the rest of the 2023 story. The Rangers earned a wild card berth and rattled off an 11-0 road record to win their first World Series championship.
It's August again, and the Rangers are flailing with very few signs of life. Texas lost for the 13th time in the past 17 games as the Boston Red Sox took Game 2 of the series 9-4 Tuesday night at Fenway Park.
The Rangers have lost six consecutive series since sweeping the Chicago White Sox on July 25.
The Rangers had no baserunners through the first five innings and trailed 6-0 before coming alive in the sixth with four runs.
With one out, Carson Kelly and Leody Taveras singled before Marcus Semien doubled in a run. After Corey Seager walked, lefty Cam Booser replaced starter Kutter Crawford. Josh Smith kept it going with a run-scoring single before Booser issued two bases-loaded walks to Adolis Garcia and Nathaniel Lowe to pull the Rangers to within 6-4.
Three thoughts from Tuesday's game:
1. José Ureña Roughed Up In Fifth
José Ureña was pitching well, holding the Red Sox to a first-inning run through four innings. The Red Sox, however, put together a one-out rally in the fifth as four consecutive batters reached ahead of Connor Wong's three-run homer gave Boston a 6-0 lead. That was the end of Ureña's night. He was charged with six runs on seven hits and two walks.
2. Bruce Bochy Ejection
Bruce Bochy was ejected in the sixth inning for arguing balls and strikes with home plate umpire Erich Bacchus. The call in question was a ball down and in, clearly off the plate, according to Gametracker. Wyatt Langford, who led off the inning in which the Rangers scored three runs, was called out on strikes, which prompted Bochy from the dugout. It's Bochy's fifth ejection in 2024 and the 86th of his managerial career, seventh-most in MLB history, and two behind Frank Frisch.
3. Up Next
The Rangers have yet to set a starter for the series finale against Red Sox right-hander Tanner Houck (8-8, 3.02) at 5:10 p.m. Wednesday. Dane Dunning is a likely option to start for the Rangers.
