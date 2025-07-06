Did Texas Rangers Catcher’s Huge Performance Just Make Him Trade Chip?
The Texas Rangers signed catcher Kyle Higashioka to a two-year, $13.5 million deal this offseason to work in a tandem with Jonah Heim.
So far, the tandem has worked, through the Rangers offense overall has been one of the worst in baseball. But using Higashioka and Heim as a pairing behind the plate has worked to keep both players fresh.
But, as the MLB trade deadline approaches, everything — and everyone — gets dissected. And Higashikoa had a performance on Saturday night that is sure to get him noticed by teams that could use a catcher down the stretch.
He started at catcher on Saturday against the San Diego Padres, who he played for last season after he was dealt as part of the Juan Soto trade with the New York Yankees. Higashioka went off, going 3-for-3 with five RBI and a home run in the 7-4 Rangers victory. He also had a stolen base.
It made him a footnote in Rangers history. He became the first catcher in franchise history to have five RBI and a stolen base in one game, per The Dallas Morning News.
He drove in five runs for the second time this year and, on a team with sluggers like Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, he’s the only Texas player to hit five RBI in a game once this season.
That certainly helped his slash line. In 45 games this season he has slashed .232/.290/.331 with two home runs and 21 RBI. He’s played nearly as much at designated hitter on days when he hasn’t caught because of the struggles, and the injury to, Joc Pederson. He is still on the injured list.
This time of year, contending teams are looking for veteran catchers that can handle a staff and can generate enough power to help a lineup. He only has two home runs this year, but he’s hit at least 10 in each of his last four seasons.
Texas still fancies itself a contender. But, if the Rangers fall out of contention, Higashioka’s contract doesn’t make him a prohibitive trade piece.
The Toronto Blue Jays are a team that is reportedly interested in adding catching at the deadline, according to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. Alejandro Kirk, a former All-Star, is the starter. Tyler Heineman is his backup.
It’s easy to see why Toronto is looking for a second catcher. If the Rangers fall out of the race, the Blue Jays could come calling for a veteran like Higashioka, especially after Saturday’s performance.
