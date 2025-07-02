Rangers Offseason Signing Announces Retirement From Major League Baseball
The Texas Rangers saw a player they handed out a deal to this offseason and longtime Major League veteran hang up the cleats on Wednesday afternoon.
During an appearance on "Foul Territory," now former Rangers outfielder Kevin Pillar announced his retirement from baseball at the age of 36.
This past February, Pillar signed a minor league deal with Texas, and to the surprise of many, he actually wound up making the Opening Day roster and breaking camp with the team after having his contract selected.
It became apparent quickly that he was going to be expendable, though, and the Rangers wound up designating him for assignment and eventually outright releasing him.
In 20 games for Texas, Pillar slashed .209/.209/.256 with a home run and three RBI, collecting nine hits including two doubles with three stolen bases during that period.
Pillar used to be one of the best defensive outfielders in all of baseball, but as he aged, he slipped a bit in that area and ultimately was not able to stick on a big league roster this season.
Prior to arriving to the Rangers, Pillar spent time with nine other organizations, most notably a seven-year stint with the Toronto Blue Jays from 2013-2019
He finishes his career in a Texas uniform after playing 1,234 games during his 13-year MLB career. And while it's unfortunate things did not work out here for the veteran, Rangers fans will certainly wish him well in his retirement and eventual next endeavors.
