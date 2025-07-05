MLB Insider Hypothesizes Rangers All-Star Slugger Could Be Traded
The Texas Rangers are a team that many people are keeping a close eye on in the coming weeks.
Their front office has said the team wants to be buyers ahead of the MLB trade deadline to make a push for the postseason.
However, with a 43-44 record entering play on July 4, the team’s odds of making the playoffs aren’t great. Baseball Reference gives them a 34.6% chance of making it to October, putting them in a tough spot.
Should the Rangers fall out of the playoff race, they have a lot talent that will garner interest on the trade market.
Players on expiring contracts would make a lot of sense to move, such as starting pitchers Tyler Mahle and Patrick Corbin and several relief pitchers headlined by Luke Jackson, Hoby Milner and Chris Martin.
Another player to keep an eye on, in the opinion of Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic (subscription required), is right fielder Adolis Garcia.
The MLB insider believes Texas could take advantage of the current market and move one of their most established hitters.
“So, considering the dearth of quality right-handed hitters likely to be available, right fielder Adolis García could emerge as a rather interesting trade candidate,” Rosenthal wrote.
Under team control through next season, Garcia is an interesting target for a team that needs a power-hitting righty.
Contending teams have to love his playoff track record, putting together a historic performance during the Rangers’ run to a World Series championship in 2023.
Alas, he hasn’t come close to replicating that level of production the last two years, struggling with an OPS of .684 and OPS+ of 96 in 2024.
This season, he has been level less productive with a .669 OPS and 92 OPS+.
However, he has started to show some signs of life after a short stretch of being removed from the lineup earlier in the year.
“The pause seemed to help. García has been better since, batting .278 with a .761 OPS. But if he falters again in the second half, he conceivably could become a non-tender candidate. The Rangers would not be terribly thrilled about raising his salary from its current $10.5 million in arbitration if he produces a second straight sub-.700 OPS,” Rosenthal added.
If a team is willing to offer anything of value in a trade ahead of the deadline, the Rangers have to think long and hard about pulling the trigger.
That is a lot of money to pay someone who is putting together their second consecutive below average campaign.
At the very least, Garcia remains an excellent defender in right field, providing value in that regard even if his impact at the plate currently isn’t as great.
Well respected in the Texas clubhouse, moving on from him would be a difficult decision. But with the playoffs looking unlikely, they should look to extract as much value out of the situation as possible.
