Does Texas Rangers Manager Have Safest Job Security in All of MLB?
The Texas Rangers have a lot to prove heading into the 2025 campaign.
After winning the World Series in 2023, they fell woefully short of expectations last year. They won only 78 games in the regular season and didn’t qualify for the playoffs to defend their championship.
Injuries played a huge part in the team struggling to find any consistency on the field with several key players missing large chunks of the campaign.
Typically, such a falloff would result in some people being on the hot seat when it comes to job security. But, you won’t find much of that with the Rangers.
Ownership knows that injuries are outside of anyone’s control and they like the job that the brain trust of Chris Young in the front office and Bruce Bochy on the field as manager have done to this point.
That is why there aren’t many people in Bochy’s position in baseball that are sitting as pretty as he is entering the 2025 season.
There are some managers who are scraping and clawing to hold onto their jobs with their seats getting hotter by the day.
Bochy isn’t dealing with any of that, as he landed in the “Happily Married” tier of the MLB manager job security rankings that Will Laws of Sports Illustrated compiled.
“Bochy turns 70 in April and his contract expires after this season, but the Rangers have said it would “enthusiastically welcome” his return in 2026. That’s hardly a surprise given Bochy brought the franchise its first World Series title. It seems like it’s entirely up to Bochy how long he’ll manage in Texas,” he wrote.
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.
Bochy has done a great job through two years on the job all things considered. He oversaw a championship in Year 1, turning around what was a 68-win team in 2022 under Chris Woodward and Tony Beasley into a 90-win juggernaut.
They defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks in five games to win the World Series in 2023, decimating everyone along the way with a 13-4 postseason record. That snapped a six-year playoff drought.
The performance in 2024 was not what anyone was looking for, but the Rangers aren’t about to hastily make a move with its coaching staff that isn’t necessary.
Bochy has earned the right to go year by year with his job status if that is what he chooses to do. The job is seemingly his until he tells ownership that he no longer wants it.
It will be interesting to see how things unfold in 2025 as he is already dealing with several injuries to his pitching staff.
Jon Gray, Cody Bradford and Tyler Mahle are all ailing with just over a week until Opening Day. Their pitching depth, just as the case was in 2024, is going to be tested early and often and will be their x-factor to getting back on track or not this year.