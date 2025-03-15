Updated Injury Timeline for Pair of Injured Texas Rangers Pitchers Is Not Ideal
The Texas Rangers have had a tough couple of weeks when it comes to injuries, especially in recent days with two of their starting pitchers going down.
Both Jon Gray and Cody Bradford, who were anticipated to be key parts of the starting rotation, will now miss significant time to start the year.
Updates regarding their status have come in waves, and the most recent one now provides a timeline as to how long the duo is expected to be on the shelf.
The first report to come out was from Kennedi Landry of MLB.com, who transcribed quotes from president of baseball operations Chris Young, who stated that Gray will miss, "extended time" and will not throw for at minimum six weeks. In regards to Bradford, the timeline was at least four weeks before throwing.
Further updates were provided by Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News, who clarified that Bradford's timeline will be three more weeks before he begins pitching again in any capacity. As for Gray, he mentions the team is awaiting further scans before making any determinations, as he could need surgery on the broken wrist.
Neither update is particularly a positive one, though when it comes to Bradford, it is a good sign that his timeline is at least on the shorter end of things, so he might return sooner rather than later despite starting the season out on the injured list.
The reports around Gray are much less positive as to whether or not he needs surgery.
Six weeks is a substantial amount of time before he even begins pitching activities, so the Rangers are going to be looking at a new starting unit in the early part of the year.
As of right now, the presumed starting group would be Nathan Eovaldi, Tyler Mahle, Jack Leiter, Kumar Rocker and Jacob deGrom.
The bright side is that having both Leiter and Rocker in Opening Day rotation will give Texas a better idea of what they have in the two star prospects, which will be good for the future of the franchise.
Still, having two starting pitchers out in any capacity will make the start of the season significantly tougher, especially with the Rangers hoping to protect deGrom by utilizing him in the fifth spot.
Thankfully, there is some spring training games remaining, so they will have time to do further analysis on how they want to construct their rotation and how these injury timelines may shape up in the coming days.