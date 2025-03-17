Texas Rangers Opening-Day Roster Faces Key Decisions in Rotation, Bullpen
For all of the relative steadiness the Texas Rangers have experienced the past weeks in spring training, that all came to an end this week.
The starting rotation is now messy after the injuries to both Cody Bradford and Jon Gray. In the last 26-man roster projection, both were a part of the opening-day starting rotation. Both were having strong camps.
Now, the Rangers will have to adjust and adjust quickly to prepare their roster for opening day as both appear headed for the injured list. Neither is likely to be ready to pitch until, at minimum, late April, but more than likely May.
Inside the Rangers has projected the opening-day 26-man roster each weekend since the start of spring training. Now, it’s time for a shake-up.
Starting Pitchers
Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi, Tyler Mahle, Jack Leiter, Dane Dunning
All signs point to Nathan Eovaldi being the opening-day starter on March 27. Jacob deGrom will pitch at the back of the rotation so the franchise can leverage off-days for him.
From there? Well, logic says Mahle is a given now. With Gray and Bradford heading for the injured list, the Rangers need him to stay healthy and get back on time after his start was pushed back this week. His arm came back with a clean MRI.
This also means Leiter will be in the starting rotation. No single pitcher has been as revelatory in spring training as Leiter. His velocity is up, his command is sharp, and he’s struck out 13 in 10.2 spring innings.
From there? Dunning is the option that the Rangers are the most familiar with. He has an ERA over 5.00 in spring training and the Rangers planned for him to be a long reliever. He took the ball for deGrom in 2023 and delivered.
Also, Adrian Houser is now in play. Signed as a non-roster free agent, He’s carried a 1.69 ERA in five spring training games. He could be in the mix now. But, for now, we’ll lean toward Dunning. Both should get a chance to make a case this week.
As for Kumar Rocker, his control issues will likely relegate him to start the season at Triple-A Round Rock. The Rangers haven’t committed to that yet, but he appears to need more time to right the ship.
Relievers
Jacob Webb, Chris Martin, Robert Garcia, Marc Church, Patrick Murphy, Shawn Armstrong, Luke Jackson, Adrian Houser
With Dunning and Leiter now in the projected rotation, there are two spots open in the bullpen. The first goes to Houser, who can serve as that long reliever that Dunning was projected for and, if needed, slide into the rotation.
The other is Murphy, a former Washington Nationals reliever who has had a stellar camp. The non-roster invitee has not allowed a run in 10 innings this spring and has struck out nine. His MLB ERA is 4.76, so it’s tricky counting on him based on that track record. But he’s pitched his way into the discussion.
Two other names to track — Jacob Latz and Kohl Drake. Latz has MLB experience and Drake does not. But, both could slide into a multi-inning role under the right circumstances, as Rangers Sports Network's Jared Sandler reported.
Note: Josh Sborz is not expected to be ready for the regular season due to offseason surgery.
Catcher
Jonah Heim, Kyle Higashioka
Higashioka continues to impress at the plate. Heim continues to struggle. Higashioka might get the nod on opening day now, though the Rangers love Heim’s receiving ability. This is why Texas committed to a tandem this season. Expect Heim’s bat to come around.
Infielders
Jake Burger, Marcus Semien, Corey Seager, Josh Jung, Josh Smith
No changes here. Burger, Semien and Seager have shown off the power during spring training while Jung is drawing more walks, by percentage, than one would expect. Smith will be the roving utility player and likely starter at second, shortstop or third base in case of injury. He can also flex into the outfield.
Outfielders
Wyatt Langford, Evan Carter, Adolis García, Kevin Pillar, Leody Taveras
The outfield rotation seems all but decided. Pillar has had a solid camp since he joined the Rangers. There’s an outside chance he could start in center field on opening day. But I think Carter or Taveras will get the edge there. Carter is playing well, but Taveras has shown some power this spring with three home runs. If this is the opening-day alignment, the Rangers are well-covered.
Designated Hitter
Joc Pederson
Texas has typically kept the DH position flexible. That won’t be the case this year. Pederson was signed to mash right-handed pitching and so long as the Rangers continue to face right-handed pitching four out of every five games, Pederson slots here.
Previously, Pederson was slotted in the outfield in this projection, and he’ll likely play some in right field and at first base. But Pillar’s emergence means the Rangers can reliably pencil in Pederson as the DH most days without having to worry about flexing on and off the field.