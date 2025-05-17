Does Texas Rangers New Hitting Coach Have Unorthodox Approach for His Players?
The Texas Rangers started off relatively well in 2025, but the biggest issue with the team was finding consistency at the plate. They had multiple hitters who were unable to cope with the pitches they were facing, and ultimately it led to the team being a bit more pedestrian than many would have liked. Ultimately, the choice was made to fire offensive coordinator Donnie Ecker, in favor of adding hitting coach Bret Boone to the fold.
This process came together rapidly, and would give the Rangers a chance to adjust to the new hitting scheme put together by Boone with much of the season left to be played. This seems to have paid off in spades as well, with the team on a six-game winning streak after their first game of the Houston Astros series. They swept the lowly Colorado Rockies, but also took two of three from the powerhouse Detroit Tigers, outscoring them 17-6 in the series.
The changes being made to the team have come together pretty quickly, and there have been a few notable roster changes as well, including the recall of slugger Jake Burger after a tough start to the year at the MLB level. Here is what Boone had to say regarding the changes he has made so far, and his approach to leading the players at the plate.
What Did Boone Have to Say Regarding His Philosophical Changes to the Team?
In a recent media appearance recorded by Foul Territory, Boone discussed his choices and standpoint when it comes to getting players engaged at the plate. The full quote reads as follows:
"I'm embracing, currently, what hitters and how they train and the metrics...and I'm simplifying it as much as I can. I came in, I was a little bit quiet at the beginning, I really gotta figure out these guys individually. We're all so different, I might say one thing that resonates with one player, and it's not gonna resonate with another, so I'm more figuring out personalities, what makes them tick."
"But when you get down to it, it's...great hitting is great hitting, and that starts with a great approach. I said, the one thing I want you guys to do is I want you to start watching the game. Y'know, these iPads, they're great, don't get me wrong, I'm envious of the technologies these guys have at their fingertips, but there's a time and a place for it."
"So, do your iPad work, find out where that pitch was. Now there's a reliever coming in, I want you on this top step, and I want you to watch this guy, I want you to talk to your players, what's going on in the game? What's the scoreboard say? Who's hitting behind you? Does he have success off this guy? Does he not have success? That's gonna give you a little intel, are they gonna come at me, or are they gonna pitch around me with a base open?"
"These are little things that I learned, second half of my career, that were really beneficial."
Some will likely call this an "old-school" approach to the game, and to an extent it is, analyzing the opposing player and being able to critically think about the situation is something that should be driven home to batters.
But it is also a matter of discipline, and finding the ability to understand what the pitcher may be thinking on any given at-bat, as this not only provides context for what pitch may be thrown, but also how they may throw at the batter. It is a strong approach that will likely provide some structure for the younger players in the bunch and some analytical knowledge for the veterans looking to improve using their knowledge and experience.