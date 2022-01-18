Drive-Thru COVID-19 Testing Site To Open Near Rangers' Former Ballpark

Citizens of Dallas-Fort Worth will have another place they can get tested for COVID-19.

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), the State of Texas, Tarrant County and the City of Arlington have announced a partnership to open a temporary drive-thru COVID-19 test site near Choctaw Stadium, the former home of the Texas Rangers.

The testing site will open on Wednesday, Jan. 19 for a three-week period in response to the rise of COVID-19 cases and the surge of Omicron variant transmission, which is driving an increase in demand for testing countywide.

The site will operate seven days a week from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. through Tuesday, Feb. 8, and will be located in Rangers’ Sienna Lot M at 1205 Pennant Drive, Arlington, Texas 76011. The testing site will only be accessed by entering southbound on AT&T Way.

“The Omicron variant has brought a pandemic high of illness that has triggered a demand for testing unlike anything we’ve seen in our journey with COVID thus far," said Tarrant County Commissioner Devan Allen in a press release. "We know testing is a critical tool in developing plans to mitigate the spread and the community is understandably concerned about appointment availability and wait times.

“We have been working diligently to increase capacity throughout the county and I want to thank everyone who has helped stand up this new FEMA surge testing site near Choctaw Stadium so quickly.”

Testing is free, open to all ages and no insurance information will be required. The test is a self-collected shallow nasal swab test. Individuals will swab the inside of their nose with direction from on-site staff. Parents or legal guardians will need to swab small children.

Results will be available between 24 to 36 hours.

Each individual seeking a test will need to pre-register online to provide contact information for results and to select an appointment time slot. Multiple people in the same vehicle will be permitted to receive a test during the same time slot. A QR code will be provided for each person receiving a test and must be shown at the test site as appointment confirmation. On-site registration will be available, but pre-registration is strongly urged to reduce waiting times.

Anyone under 18 years of age will need a parent or guardian to register them online and their consent to receive testing. To register, visit ineedacovid19test.com, then select Texas, then Choctaw Stadium, Parking Lot M, 1205 Pennant Drive, Arlington.

