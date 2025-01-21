Eight Former Texas Rangers Among Highest-Earning Players in MLB History
The Texas Rangers have a top-10 payroll in MLB entering next season, continuing a long trend of them opening up their pocketbooks in hopes of competing.
MLB data account BrooksGate released an updated list of the highest-earning players in MLB history and a whopping eight former Rangers were within the top-25.
Alex Rodriguez, who spent three years with the Rangers took the top spot on the list with $455,159,552 in career earnings. He, of course, made the majority of his money with the New York Yankees.
Max Scherzer is the most recent Texas player to make the list. He has made $314,574,999 in his career, but received a large majority of his money from the Washington Nationals.
There were two players that received the most money in their career while with the Rangers. They were Adrián Beltré at No. 20 overall with $220,038,000 throughout his career and Prince Fielder just behind him at No. 21 with $215,754,779.
Carlos Beltrán, Mark Teixeira, Cole Hamels and Yu Darvish rounded out the former Texas players on the list.
Of all the players to make the list, just one of them has been inducted into the team's Hall of Fame. That would be Beltré, who was inducted in 2022 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame last year.
Scherzer was a member of the World Series team, but he actually struggled a bit during that postseason run due to injury.
As for Beltré, he spent eight years with the team and was a fantastic player the entire time. He posted a .304/.357/.509 slash line with the team and made three All-Star teams. He also won three Gold Gloves and two Silver Sluggers at third base.
It is important to note that this list only includes the money that players have made up to this point in their career and not the future earnings they have coming down the road. Players like Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto than have signed megadeals are not yet on the list, but will soar to the top by the end of their careers based on just their current contracts.
As for future Rangers that will find themselves on the list, Corey Seager's current contract is worth more than all but the top four players.
Seager signed a 10-year deal worth $325,000,000 back in 2022. By the end of that deal, though, there will be a number of other players that catapult themselves into the rankings.