Texas Rangers' Three-Time Cy Young Winner Max Scherzer Done For 2024
Texas Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer has thrown his last pitch in 2024.
The club placed Scherzer, who turned 40 in July, on the 15-day injured list with a left hamstring strain before Saturday's gamer against the Seattle Mariners. Scherzer was scheduled to start Saturday, his second appearance since coming off the IL for right shoulder fatigue last week.
Right-hander Gerson Garabito was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to fill Scherzer's spot on the roster.
Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young winner, was on the IL from July 31 to Sept. 13 with fatigue in his throwing shoulder. He pitched for the first time since July 30 last on Sept. 13 in Seattle. He allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and a two walks while striking out two over four innings.
Dane Dunning (4-7, 5.38), who was recalled from Round Rock on Friday, is set to start Saturday's game in place of Scherzer.
Scherzer had back surgery on Dec. 15 and missed all of spring training while recovering. He spent most of the first three months of the season on the IL. He returned June 23 and made eight starts before returning to the IL with shoulder fatigue.
Scherzer went 2-4 with a 3.95 ERA (19 ER/43.1 IP) in nine starts. Scherzer, who was acquired in a trade with the Mets at trade deadline in July 2023, is 6-6 with a 3.57 ERA (35 ER/88.1 IP) over 17 starts with Texas. Scherzer, who is likely to be a first-ballot Baseball Hall of Famer, is a free agent when the season concludes.
The eight-time All-Star is 11th all-time with 3,407 strikeouts. He is 216-112 with 3.16 ERA over 17 MLB seasons.
Garabito, 29, is making his sixth stint with Texas this season.
