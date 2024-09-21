Inside The Rangers

Texas Rangers' Three-Time Cy Young Winner Max Scherzer Done For 2024

Texas Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer won't pitch again in 2024 after being placed on the injured list with a hamstring strain on Saturday.

Stefan Stevenson

Jul 25, 2024; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Max Scherzer (31) walks off the field in the fifth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Texas Rangers right-hander Max Scherzer has thrown his last pitch in 2024.

The club placed Scherzer, who turned 40 in July, on the 15-day injured list with a left hamstring strain before Saturday's gamer against the Seattle Mariners. Scherzer was scheduled to start Saturday, his second appearance since coming off the IL for right shoulder fatigue last week.

Right-hander Gerson Garabito was recalled from Triple-A Round Rock to fill Scherzer's spot on the roster.

Scherzer, a three-time Cy Young winner, was on the IL from July 31 to Sept. 13 with fatigue in his throwing shoulder. He pitched for the first time since July 30 last on Sept. 13 in Seattle. He allowed two runs (one earned) on five hits and a two walks while striking out two over four innings.

Dane Dunning (4-7, 5.38), who was recalled from Round Rock on Friday, is set to start Saturday's game in place of Scherzer.

Scherzer had back surgery on Dec. 15 and missed all of spring training while recovering. He spent most of the first three months of the season on the IL. He returned June 23 and made eight starts before returning to the IL with shoulder fatigue.

Scherzer went 2-4 with a 3.95 ERA (19 ER/43.1 IP) in nine starts. Scherzer, who was acquired in a trade with the Mets at trade deadline in July 2023, is 6-6 with a 3.57 ERA (35 ER/88.1 IP) over 17 starts with Texas. Scherzer, who is likely to be a first-ballot Baseball Hall of Famer, is a free agent when the season concludes.

The eight-time All-Star is 11th all-time with 3,407 strikeouts. He is 216-112 with 3.16 ERA over 17 MLB seasons.

Garabito, 29, is making his sixth stint with Texas this season.

Stefan Stevenson

Stefan Stevenson worked as a journalist and editor at the Fort Worth Star-Telegram for 25 years, covering sports, concerts, and general news. His beats have included the Dallas Cowboys, the Texas Rangers, and Texas Christian University football.

