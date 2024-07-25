'Corey Doing Corey Things.' Texas Rangers Streaking Slugger Corey Seager Ignites Hit Explosion
ARLINGTON — Corey Seager is streaking again.
The Texas Rangers shortstop is batting .311 with four home runs, six doubles, and 12 RBI in 17 games in July.
He looks more like May Corey Seager, who belted 11 homers and 21 RBI, than June Corey Seager, who was held to two homers and eight RBI.
Seager hit homer No. 19 in the first inning of Wednesday's 10-2 win over the Chicago White Sox and finished with a season-high four hits, including a double, two singles, three runs, and an RBI.
"You keep creating those chances with men on base, eventually somebody is going to come through," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. "It's good to see us break out; some guys had a great night. It's going to be important that everybody does something to contribute, but your core guys, you need them to swing the bat like they can."
It's Seager's 85th homer with Texas. He reached the mark in 359 games to become the fourth-fastest player in club history to hit 85 or more homers. The others are Alex Rodriguez (265), Rafael Palmeiro (307), and Joey Gallo (335). It's Seager's 80th homer as the Rangers' shortstop. He broke a tie with Michael Young for the second-most homers as a shortstop in Rangers history behind Rodriguez's record 155 homers while playing short.
Although Seager struck out during a pinch-hit appearance on Tuesday, he has reached base safely in 23 consecutive starts going bac to June 21.
"Marcus [Semien] is hot, Adolis [Garcia] is heating up, Corey is back to doing Corey things," said Rangers first baseman Nathaniel, who had two hits, including a three-run homer in the eighth to blow open the game. "We knew he was going to hit the first offer out tonight, so it's really good to see. We've got some good things in front of us."
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
