Embattled Rangers Slugger Joc Pederson Suffers Right Hand Fracture
It is never a great sign to see a player leave a game early and it just turned into a near worst-case scenario for the Texas Rangers.
Manager Bruce Bochy told media that Joc Pederson, who left the game against the Chicago White Sox after two at-bats, has been diagnosed with a right hand fracture per MLB.com's Kennedi Landry.
Pederson was hit by a pitch from White Sox hurler Bryse Wilson. He had originally stayed in the game, even scoring a run, but was eventually replaced by fellow offseason acquisition Kyle Higashioka.
Texas had signed Pederson this offseason for some extra thump in their lineup after his resurgent campaign with the Arizona Diamondbacks a year ago.
He received a two-year, $37 million deal that the Rangers have to regret signing so far. Even before the injury, his season had been off to a horrendous start.
The 33-year-old is slashing .131/.269/.238 through 46 games. His struggles included an 0-for-41 streak, which was the longest drought in franchise history. Now, he will have to deal with this injury which could cost him around two months.
Higashioka replaced him in the lineup during the game and could be a candidate for his designated hitter at-bats. He's already held that role a couple of times this year.
The 35-year-old catcher signed a two-year, $13.5 million contract this offseason. He has posted a .224/.253/.329 slash line with a home run and nine RBI.
It would be hard for them to receive less production than they have gotten from Pederson so far.