This Change Could Get Struggling Rangers Slugger Back on Track
One of the most surprising developments during the 2025 MLB regular season has been the lack of offensive production from the Texas Rangers' lineup.
Coming into the campaign, several analysts believed the Rangers had the most talented lineup in baseball from top to bottom.
A group that already included All-Stars in shortstop Corey Seager, second baseman Marcus Semien, right fielder Adolis Garcia, catcher Jonah Heim and third baseman Josh Jung also included emerging star left fielder Wyatt Langford.
Jake Burger was acquired in a trade with the Miami Marlins to add some pop to this unit. Joc Pederson was also signed as a free agent to lengthen what was already a deep lineup.
Alas, not much has gone as planned to this point.
Texas is averaging 3.43 runs per game, which is the fifth-fewest in baseball. They are right below the league average of 52 home runs with 51 long balls, but the source of power has not been their two big free agent additions.
Burger and Pederson have both struggled to get on track, with the slugging first baseman demoted to Triple-A at one point to reset and figure things out.
Since returning to the Major League team, he has been performing better at the plate. He recorded at least one hit in seven straight games upon being promoted with three extra-base hits.
Finding his groove would be huge for the Rangers offense, and a slight adjustment to his swing path could create a little more pop.
Possessing prodigious power, it is surprising to see that Burger has one of the flattest swing paths in baseball at 24 degrees, per MLB.com.
It is the same swing path Yandy Diaz of the Tampa Bay Rays possesses, but his approach to hitting differs greatly compared to Burger’s.
Diaz is looking to hit the ball to all fields, going opposite field more often than the average Major Leaguer.
Burger works the center of the middle and pull side most often, looking to maximize his power potential.
Adjusting his swing path slightly, getting more steep with an uppercut, could lead to better power numbers being generated.
With a career 5.1% home run rate, Burger is falling short of expectations thus far in his Texas tenure. But he could quickly regain that stroke and help get the team’s offense back on track if he makes this adjustment moving forward.