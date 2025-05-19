Grading Offseason Moves of Rangers After Rocky First Quarter of 2025
The Texas Rangers were super aggressive this offseason, mostly on the pitching side of things, and have remained competitive as a slightly-above .500 team.
Here's a look at the moves they made this past winter now that they are more than a quarter of the way through the campaign.
Re-signing Nathan Eovaldi
Eovaldi stepped up to be the ace follwoing the disappointing additions of Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom, and he was rewarded with a three-year, $75 million deal.
The 35-year-old has more than not regressed this season; he's pitching better than he ever has.
His ERA sits at 1.61 ERA with an MLB-best 0.766 WHIP.
Grade: A
Signing Joc Pederson
This has been about the exact opposite of the Eovaldi deal.
The Rangers wanted more offense, so they went after a veteran who posted a .275/.393/.515 slash line with 23 home runs last season. But he had a historically bad start to the year, getting just three hits in his first 58 at-bats after having an 0-for-41 hitless streak.
The veteran has slashed .211/.366/.421 in his 22 games since the streak ended, which is better, but it's still underwhelming for what they are paying him.
Grade: F
Traded for Jake Burger
Burger was one of the most consistent bats in baseball. He hit .250 for three straight years and averaged 32 home runs over the last two.
He's under team control through the end of 2028, which will help them save some money.
His start hasn't been as bad at Pederson's but it's still been pretty poor. The 29-year-old has slashed .218/.261/.371 with four home runs over his first 37 games. He was also sent down to the minors for a reset.
Grade: D
Traded Nathaniel Lowe for Robert Garcia
After acquiring Burger, they figured that Lowe was expendable. Texas added Garcia, a high-potential bullpen arm from the Washington Nationals.
The 29-year-old has been a killer with a 1.77 ERA and 0.934 in an MLB-best 24 appearances.
Meanwhile, for the Nationals, Lowe has remained solid but Garcia has been the better player.
Grade: A
Re-working bullpen
Along with trading for Garcia, six of their relievers were added in free agency.
Chris Martin and Hoby Milner have been great, but the other additions have been just OK outside of them.
The bullpen as a whole has been better, but it has still been about middle-of-the-road.
Grade: C+
Overall
It was smart for the Rangers to get aggressive this offseason, given the burgeoning young talent they have, but the results have been volatile.
Pederson and Burger have been regrettable so far, but keeping Eovaldi and adding Garcia have been great.
Grade: C+