Emergence of Texas Rangers Star Outfielder Spurring Move up Power Rankings
The Texas Rangers were challenged right out of the gate in the 2025 regular season, facing off with the Boston Red Sox in a three-game series.
Both teams are popular selections by fans and analysts alike as American League World Series representatives, possessing deep and talented rosters. It would not be surprising to see these teams run into each other during a playoff series in October.
In their first meeting of the season, the Rangers were on the wrong side of a 5-2 loss. But they were able to bounce back after that, winning the final three games of the four-game series to gain the upper hand on their fellow AL contenders.
The games were all highly competitive. Two of the games were decided by three runs, while the other two were decided by a single run apiece.
Low-scoring affairs, Texas received some strong performances from their pitchers on the mound.
Jack Leiter carried his spring training success over into the regular season and a bullpen lacking an established closer recorded a save in all three victories.
All very encouraging performances, but in the opinion of Andy McCullough of The Athletic (subscription required), the most encouraging sign from their first series of the season was left fielder Wyatt Langford looking ready to take that next step in his development.
“In the first weekend of the season, Langford’s five-hit series helped the Rangers knock off the Red Sox. If Langford approaches his potential, a Texas offense that already includes Corey Seager, Marcus Semien and Joc Pederson will be that much more intimidating,” McCullough wrote.
Langford was instrumental in the team winning the finale against the Red Sox, hitting a home run to lead off the bottom of the sixth inning that tied the game at 2-2. Two batters later, Adolis Garcia hit one to give the team a 3-2 lead, which ended up being the final score.
The No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft out of Florida, he didn’t spend very much time in the minor leagues.
Those 44 games were played after being selected and on Opening Day in 2024, he was in the starting lineup as the team deemed him ready for the Major Leagues.
There were some hiccups early on and he did battle an injury, but his incredible potential was on display throughout the campaign.
Langford ended his rookie season with a .253/.325/.415 slash line, hitting 16 home runs with 25 doubles and 74 RBI. A multi-tool player offensively, he added 19 stolen bases.
With a 3.9 WAR and 111 OPS+, he has already cemented his status as an MLB regular. Now, the team is hoping he can ascend to the All-Star claiber tier they know he is capable of reaching.
That certainly seems within reach for Langford, whose performance the first weekend of the season has the Rangers moving up from No. 10 in the preseason power rankings to No. 3 in the first regular season update.