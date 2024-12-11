Evo Staying Home! Texas Rangers Re-Sign Nathan Eovaldi, Per Reports
The Texas Rangers might have found the starting pitching depth they were looking for.
And it's a very familiar face.
Multiple news outlets reported the Rangers and right-hander Nathan Eovaldi have agreed to terms on a deal. It was first reported by Robert Murray of FanSided.com on social media.
The club has yet to announce or confirm the deal but in the wake of the Tuesday afternoon news that Max Fried signed an eight-year, $218 million deal with the New York Yankees — the largest guaranteed contract ever for a left-handed pitcher — the market parameters were refined, which likely helped grease the agreement.
MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports Eovaldi's deal is for three years for $75 million.
Eovaldi is much more than a back of the rotation starter. He has been the Rangers' most reliable pitcher for the past two seasons and played an integral role in the club's 2023 World Series title. Eovaldi, who will be 35 in February, is 24-13 with a 3.72 ERA for Texas over the past two seasons. He's thrown 314 2/3 innings for the Rangers.
Eovaldi, a native of Alvin, Texas, expressed a desire to remain with the Rangers in September. Rangers president of baseball Chris Young has been adamant the club wanted Eovaldi to return.
Eovaldi is likely to be the Rangers' No. 2 starter behind two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom. DeGrom returned from Tommy John surgery with three starts in September. Other expected starters include Cody Bradford, Tyler Mahle, Jon Gray, Kumar Rocker, and Jack Leiter. Although the Rangers likely want to add another starter for depth this winter, the acquisition of Eovaldi, and the known quantity and experience he represents, could allow the club to focus their efforts the rest of the winter on the backend of the bullpen, which lost two huge arms in irby Yates and David Robertson.
