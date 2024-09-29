Nathan Eovaldi Finishes With Flourish As Texas Rangers Shutout Los Angeles Angels In Finale
ANAHEIM — If this was it for Nathan Eovaldi as a Texas Rangers pitcher, it was a a fitting end.
The right-hander from Alvin, who won five postseason games during the club's 2023 World Series run, blew through the Los Angeles Angels lineup as the Rangers finished their season with an 8-0 win Sunday afternoon at Angels Stadium.
It's the Rangers 12th shutout of the season.
Eovaldi was superb in what could be his final start for Texas. The free-agent battled through a sticky first inning in which a fielding error, a single, and a hit batter loaded the bases with one out. Eovaldi retired 14 of the next 15 batters and carried a 1-0 lead into the eighth inning.
After allowing a leadoff single in the sixth, Eovaldi struck out the next three batters. He held LA to four hits and a walk while striking out five in seven innings. He finished the season 12-8 with a team-leading 3.80 ERA in 170 2/3 innings.
The unreliable Rangers offense proved their biggest issue during a 78-84 season, but the team finished the year looking more like the 2023 team. Nathaniel Lowe led off the fourth with a double and scored on Jonah Heim's single to give the Rangers a 1-0 lead.
Texas added on with two in the seventh, two in the eighth, and three in the ninth. Lowe and Dustin Harris each doubled and homered.
Three thoughts from Sunday's finale:
1. Dustin Harris Double, Homer
Dustin Harris collected his first Major League hit on Sunday, and it was an important one. Harris' two-run double to right field gave the Rangers a 3-0 lead. The hit came in his fifth at-bat after he went 0 for 2 with a walk on Saturday. He opened Sunday's finale with a strikeout and line out to first. In the ninth, Harris added his first-career home run to give Texas a 6-0 lead.
2. Pinch-Hit Me, I'm Dreaming
Texas had three pinch hits in Saturday's comeback win. It's the most in a game for the Rangers since July 13, 2000, at Arizona. Scott Sheldon, Frank Catalanotto, and David Segui each had pinch hits that day. Jonah Heim's pinch hit triple was the first by a Rangers player since Danny Santana on April 14, 2019.
The last Rangers catcher to collect a pinch-hit triple was Matt Treanor on June 15, 2010, a game-winning two-run triple to beat Florida in the ninth inning.
3. Up Next
I've got some sad news for you. The season is over. Rangers pitchers and catchers report sometime in mid-February.
