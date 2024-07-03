Nathan Eovaldi Tossed Historic Gem As Texas Rangers Pitchers Continue Putting Up Zeros At Globe Life Field
ARLINGTON — Nathan Eovaldi wasn't just good Tuesday night in the Texas Rangers' 7-0 win over the San Diego Padres, he was historically good.
The right-hander became just the eighth Rangers pitcher to hold an opponent to one or zero baserunners in a start of seven or more innings. The last pitcher to do it was Jon Gray against the Oakland Athletics on July 13, 2022. Gray also held the A's to one hit in seven innings.
Eovaldi has been historically good at Globe Life Field this season, allowing two or fewer runs in each of his nine starts in Arlington, the longest such stretch to open a season in club history. He eclipsed Kyle Gibson's previous Rangers record of eight such games to start the 2021 season. Eovaldi is 4-0 with a 1.92 ERA at Globe Life Field.
"He had a good pace going, pounded the strike zone," Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said.
Eovaldi (5-3) lowered his ERA to 3.15 and matched his season-high of seven innings, striking out six.
The Padres' lone baserunner came on Bryce Johnson's two-out single in the third inning. Eovaldi retired the final 13 batters.
It's the Rangers' seventh shutout and third consecutive shutout at Globe Life Field since June 22, which is the second-longest home shutout streak in franchise history to five consecutive home shutouts from April 19-30, 1981. Rangers pitchers have tossed 31 consecutive scoreless innings at home.
You can follow Stefan Stevenson on X @StefanVersusTex.
Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and X.