Former Rangers Reliever Emmanuel Clase Receives 80-Game PED Suspension

Former Rangers reliever Emmanuel Clase has been suspended by Major League Baseball after testing positive for Boldenone, a performance-enhancing substance.

The Cleveland Indians released the following statement after learning of Clase's suspension by MLB:

"We were disappointed to learn of today’s suspension of Emmanuel Clase for violating Major League Baseball’s Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. We fully support Major League Baseball’s policy and its efforts to eliminate performance-enhancing drugs from our game. We have been in contact with Emmanuel, and we will welcome him back after the discipline has been served. Per the protocol outlined by Major League Baseball's Collective Bargaining Agreement, we will not comment further on the circumstances surrounding this announcement."

Clase's start in Cleveland didn't get off to a great start. According to Matt Loede of Sports Illustrated's Cleveland Baseball Insider, Clase was set to miss eight-to-12 weeks from late February with a moderate strain of the teres major muscle in his upper back.

Clase climbed up the ladder in the Rangers organization rather swiftly in 2019. His electric stuff, including a cutter that could reach 100 mph, made him a valuable asset the Rangers used to upgrade the roster in December. Texas traded Clase along with outfielder Delino Deshields to Cleveland in exchange for two-time Cy Young winning pitcher Corey Kluber.

