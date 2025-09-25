Finally Healthy Jacob deGrom Makes Rangers History Despite Lost Season
The Texas Rangers haven't had the season they would've liked in 2025. Once left for dead, the Rangers fought back into the thick of the playoff race only for their hopes to be dashed in late September when it mattered the most.
While there are a lot of negative takeaways and lots of work to be done in the offseason to address the lineup, as well as the starting rotation, one thing that bodes well for the future is that, finally, after so many years, ace Jacob deGrom was able to stay healthy.
Texas signed the star right-hander to a five-year $185 million mega-deal ahead of the 2023 season, despite the two-time Cy Young winner last pitching a full season back in 2019 when he logged 204 innings for the New York Mets.
After just six starts with the Rangers, deGrom suffered an elbow injury requiring the second Tommy John surgery of his career and ending his 2023 campaign. A lengthy recovery would keep deGrom out until September of 2024, when he'd make three starts during the stretch run. All told, Texas received just 41 innings of work from the five-time All-Star during his first two years with the club.
Entering his age-37 season with a lot of miles on his right arm, it didn't seem to be a likely bet that he'd make it through the year unscathed while also returning to the dominant form the baseball world had been accustomed to seeing from him. However, in 2025, he did just that, and more.
Jacob deGrom's Record-Breaking Season Gives Rangers Hope for 2026
Logging 172.2 innings, deGrom became only the eighth pitcher in franchise history to make 30 starts while posting a sub-3.00 ERA. In addition, his 0.921 WHIP will go into the record books as the best mark in Rangers history and the only sub-1.00 WHIP by a starter the club has ever seen.
This all bodes well for the organization's hopes of returning to the playoffs in 2026. There was a ton of concern that deGrom's contract would be something of an albatross, but the veteran's showing this year should alleviate those concerns moving forward.
With an average fastball velocity of 97.6 miles per hour, deGrom showed he has plenty of gas left in that right arm, even if it's down a couple of miles per hour from his peak of 99.1, which he hit in both 2021 and 2023, albeit in truncated seasons.
As the front office looks to rebuild the rotation around him this offseason, they need not worry about adding an ace to lead the rotation, as it appears that deGrom is back and as capable as ever of filling that role.