What Needs To Go Right for the Texas Rangers in the Final Stretch
The Texas Rangers surprised everybody when the team fought back into playoff contention. Unfortunately, the ballclub is highly unlikely to make it to the postseason now as they have lost seven straight going into their last road trip of September.
They now find themselves five games out of the last wild card spot, so even if they were to win out, a lot would have to go wrong for other teams to make it.
The Rangers were riddled with injuries at the worst possible time, but there was hope with the young guns that stepped up. Now, even though Texas has shown signs of brilliance, the team will more than likely come up short. However, the Rangers are playing for pride and looking to snap this losing streak going into their last two series of the year.
The Rest of September for the Rangers
The last six games for Texas are not going to be the easiest stretch by any means. They will start off on their home field in Arlington to face off with the Minnesota Twins. This will be their best chance to snap the streak the team finds themselves in as the Twins are more than 20 games under .500.
While the Rangers have yet to announce their probable pitchers for this series, the Twins have listed their first two, Zebby Matthews and Taj Bradley. Both pitchers are posting an ERA over 5.00, with neither having a winning season. The Twins' overall pitching staff has the fifth-worst ERA in baseball when at opposing stadiums.
Texas is looking for redemption as they were just swept on their home field by the Miami Marlins. That is not the way anybody wants to finish a season on their own turf. Their last series will be in Cleveland to square off with the Guardians, who are out for blood as they have turned a major corner to now own the bottom spot in the wild card race.
The Guardians pitching staff is in the top third of baseball on their own mound in terms of ERA while the Rangers OPS when away from Arlington is in the bottom half of the majors. This series will be significantly tougher than what their last home stretch could be.
Texas has shown signs of brightness since becoming victims to the injured list which included a sweep of the No.1 Milwaukee Brewers.
There is a lot to be excited about for next season with their young guns. The goal is going to be coming out of this road trip with two wins and finishing September strong as the year draws to a close.