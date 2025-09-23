Rangers Will Need To Add This Type of Player in Free Agency
What the Texas Rangers do this upcoming offseason could have ripple effects around the league.
The 2023 World Series champions are now on the doorstep of missing the playoffs in back-to-back years, a massively disappointing reality for a group that looked poised to contend for multiple trophies during this stretch.
Pitching will be the first thing that president of baseball operations Chris Young has to address, with as many as eight pitchers in their starting rotation and relief staff set to hit free agency when this season concludes. But there is another glaring weakness the Rangers need to tackle this winter.
Rangers Have To Find Consistent Leadoff Hitter
This is something Texas hasn't had to think about for a few years since Marcus Semien had been that guy for them ever since he signed his seven-year, $175 million contract ahead of the 2022 season. But the struggles of the veteran forced them to move him down the lineup, which resulted in Josh Smith taking over as the No. 1 hitter.
For a while, that was working out great. Smith had become a star for the Rangers in more ways than just his usual super utility role. But regression hit him hard, with him going through a prolonged slump during the second half.
Because of that, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News (subscription required) believes Texas needs to find a leadoff hitter in free agency with Smith not appearing to be that guy and Semien now a below average offensive player at this stage of his career.
"The Rangers, quite literally, need to establish a leadoff hitter ... Center fielder Evan Carter profiles as a leadoff hitter but has missed more games than he's played since the start of last year. (Wyatt) Langford has the tools for the job but may be needed more in the heart of the order. Add it to the early offseason to-do list," he wrote.
Wyatt Langford looks like the future of this franchise based on the season he's had. So if the Rangers aren't able to find a true leadoff hitter in free agency, they could turn to their emerging superstar to fill that role.
But like McFarland points out, that could be limiting the overall production they would get from Langford by having him hit without anyone on base to start games, which is an issue considering how poorly this offensive unit performed all year.
In an ideal world, Evan Carter recovers from his latest injury and takes over that spot in the lineup. When Texas won the World Series in 2023, he was a major part of that run and looked like he was the one who would become the face of the franchise.
However, it's hard to rely on someone for such an important role when they haven't been available because of injuries. So the Rangers would be better off finding someone who can be their one-hole hitter instead of putting all their eggs into the Carter basket.
Who exactly they might pursue isn't clear right now. But they have to find a way to get better production from this offense or they are going to have a hard time in 2026 once again.